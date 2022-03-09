Parker's & Enmarket Make Savannah One of Country's Most Progressive C-store Markets

SAVANNAH, GA. — Registration is now open for the 2022 Convenience Foodservice Exchange, to be hosted by Convenience Store News in Savannah this June.

Savannah is consistently included on lists of both the most affordable U.S. cities and great places to retire. A healthy economy, relatively low cost of living and a warm coastal climate have made Savannah a relocation hub for thousands of people who moved there during the pandemic — and a hotbed of convenience retail competition.

"We consider Savannah to be America's most beautiful city," said Greg Parker, founder and CEO of Parker's Convenience Stores, which operates 25 of its 69 convenience stores in the Savannah metropolitan area. "People who were planning to retire here in the future have decided to fast-track their plans during the pandemic, plus a number of professionals who can work from home are choosing Savannah as their home base. They're attracted by the incredible quality of life here, the strong sense of community, and the remarkable natural beauty of coastal Georgia."

Savannah is also one of the most walkable cities in the United States, which makes it perfect for the food tours and other excursions planned for the 2022 Convenience Foodservice Exchange, which will take place June 21-22.

Brett Giesick, president of locally based Enmarket, which also has a solid market penetration with 10 stores in the city limits and 63 of its 129 stores in the Savannah designated market area, pointed out that historic downtown Savannah has been transformed into a booming entertainment destination with the February opening of Enmarket Arena. The 9,500-seat arena is ushering in a new era of music, sports and entertainment experiences for southern Georgia. As the home of the ECHL Savannah Ghost Pirates, the city will see a surge of new interest in hockey and other sporting events, he predicts.

Enmarket is no stranger to the convenience foodservice business.

"Of our 63 area stores, only 18 do not have foodservice," said Giesick, "and most of those are small kiosk locations. We have 20 locations with The Eatery [Enmarket's proprietary foodservice format], 18 locations have Eatery Express grab-and-go, and an additional six locations feature branded QSR or fast-casual dining options."

All Enmarket prototype stores include either The Eatery or have the option to partner with a franchise brand. Chainwide, Enmarket has a foodservice offering in 84 stores.

The retailer just completed a significant expansion project. "Newly installed foodservice equipment and, in some cases, major store remodels allowed us to expand our Eatery offering to 30 additional stores, either in the form of a full Eatery or a limited grab-and-go Eatery Express," said Giesick. Food is always prepared daily in each store.

In 2020, Enmarket captured CSNews' Foodservice Innovator to Watch award. That same year, Ryan Krebs joined Enmarket as its foodservice director, coming from York, Pa.-based Rutter's. He has been instrumental in the company's foodservice growth, introducing a DSD whole fruit program and adding new foodservice positions: a roving general manager for five restaurant concepts, and two foodservice quality assurance and training coordinators. He also spearheaded the rebranding of Enmarket's coffee cups, hot dog carriers, doughnut boxes, fried chicken boxes and roller-grill tags, and upgraded label printer technology at the chain's foodservice locations.

Another selling point for Savannah is its positioning as the Hostess City of the South. The Port of Savannah is the fourth-busiest seaport in the U.S. In January 2022, the port recorded 12 consecutive months of record growth. Savannah's superior location provides vital links to U.S. and international markets through two Class I railroads and interstates 95 and 16, which can reach key cities throughout the nation in one- to two-day drives.

"We've built two new travel centers and completed a major remodel of another within the last couple of years, all positioned on highways with heavy traffic going to and from the ports," Giesick shared. "These sites include trucker supplies, sit-down restaurants, showers, scales, and other truck driver services."