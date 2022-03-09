Parker's & Enmarket Make Savannah One of Country's Most Progressive C-store Markets
He also noted that Enmarket has invested heavily in technology over the last few years to meet the ever-changing expectations of customers, especially the younger generations that are such an important part of the Savannah population. Indeed, the theme of this year's Convenience Foodservice Exchange happens to be "Strategies to Meet Consumers' Changing Expectations of Convenience."
"The Enmarket mobile app is an ecosystem where customers can scan and pay for items, pay for fuel, redeem digital coupons, and much more — all integrated with our Enjoy Rewards loyalty program," said Giesick.
Enmarket recently partnered with PayPal/Venmo to accept these methods of payments. The company is also in the process of adding self-checkout registers to 46 locations.
"We're extremely excited about the future for Enmarket in Savannah," said Giesick. "The population influx and logistics boom in the area will support new store growth for many years to come. We continue to look for ways to diversify our services and offerings, including but not limited to car washes and foodservice."
EXCITED OVER FUTURE GROWTH
The Savannah market continues to grow and be extremely attractive to Parker's as well, which was honored as CSNews' Foodservice Leader of the Year in 2018.
The city has the hottest industrial market in the nation with millions of square feet currently under construction. The region, home to close to one million people, also has a skilled workforce that includes more than 4,000 military transitioning to the civil sector each year. This, plus 72,000 students across 17 area colleges and universities, is fueling a talented workforce in industries ranging from creative and technical services to advanced manufacturing to healthcare technology.
"We've been successful in Savannah because we have a powerful, unwavering commitment to high-quality foodservice, customer service and to giving back to the community," said Parker. "Our customers know they can enjoy freshly prepared, Southern-inspired food at Parker's Kitchen, that our team members are top-notch, and that our restrooms are the cleanest in the industry."
Parker's plans to open 85 new stores over the next four years. The company's growth plan calls for the opening 15, 20 and 25 new stores, respectively, in each of the next four years. Anticipated openings for 2022 include:
- Bees Ferry in Charleston in August;
- Bluffton Parkway at Oliver Court in Bluffton in August;
- Blue Jay & Highway 17 in Effingham County in August;
- DeRenne & White Bluff in Savannah in September; and
- College Park in Charleston in September.
Parker, who was inducted into the CSNews Hall of Fame in 2020, has been nurturing and growing an exceptional team of relatively new leaders at the company, including Parker's Kitchen President Brandon Hofmann, who recently celebrated his 25th anniversary with the company and is considered the "heart and soul" of Parker's. Hofmann originally joined the chain in 1997 as a third-shift customer service representative and, during his career at Parker's, has managed operations, marketing strategy and foodservice.
Earlier this year, Parker's hired Ted Sadowski III, the former director of operations at QuickChek Corp., as vice president of operations. He is responsible for overseeing all aspects of Parker's retail store operations, leading and motivating team members, optimizing operational processes and systems, serving as a brand ambassador, and enhancing productivity as well as customer service.
Additionally, Chief Financial Officer Brian Prevatt, who is also president of Parker's Support, is a "rock star" who is helping the company grow strategically and thoughtfully, according to Parker. Prevatt manages finance, financial planning, legal compliance, human resources, technology, innovation, procurement and loss prevention.
Eric Jones is chief innovation officer, working to make sure the company uses cutting-edge predictive analytics and machine learning to optimize operations. He led the implementation of the Smart Kitchen at Parker's locations across Georgia and South Carolina.
Parker's also hired Katie Kerney, a former Marriott HR executive, as its chief people officer in 2021. An award-winning professional, Kerney brings 24 years of experience in human resources and talent development to the position.
Chief Development Officer John Rudolfs came to Parker's from MAPCO, where he managed growth strategy for the Tennessee-based convenience retailer. An executive leader with a strong cross-functional management background and a former U.S. Navy officer, Rudolfs is responsible for the growth and overall network-development strategy of Parker's.
In addition to tours of Parker's and Enmarket stores, the seventh-annual Convenience Foodservice Exchange will explore the ways retailers are reviving their foodservice sales in the new normal. Topics to be discussed include:
- What kitchen upgrades give you the best return on investment;
- Dealing with supply chain challenges;
- How menu innovation can drive foodservice growth;
- Getting the right mix of grab-and-go and made-to-order;
- The new essentials of food safety; and
- Online ordering, home delivery and drive-thru best practices.
As in previous years, the 2022 program will include the presentation of CSNews' annual Foodservice Innovators Awards, as well as the highly praised Power Hour of one-on-one business meetings among attendees.
Attendance is by invitation only. Convenience store retailers may request an invite from CSNews Editorial Director Don Longo at [email protected].
Sponsorships are available for suppliers and solutions providers. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact CSNews Brand Director Paula Lashinsky at [email protected] or (917) 446-4117.