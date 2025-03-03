 Skip to main content

Parker's Kitchen Formally Announces Leadership Transition

The move comes as company founder Greg Parker transitions to executive chairman.
Angela Hanson
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker's Kitchen is making moves at the top. 

The convenience store retailer announced on March 3 that Brandon Hofmann will step up as CEO and John Rudolfs will become president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective immediately.

Company founder Greg Parker is transitioning to executive chairman after leading Parker's as CEO for 50 years. He will continue to oversee the company's growth, strategy and philanthropy.

"I plan to stay involved with Parker's Kitchen because I love creating opportunity for others and giving back to the community in meaningful ways," said Parker. "Truly effective leaders always try to replace themselves with leaders who are better than they were. Brandon and John are both truly outstanding leaders with bright futures."

Brandon Hofmann

The leadership changes come soon after Parker's announced a trio of promotions to support the chain's expansion plans for new markets, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Hofmann previously served as president of Parker's Kitchen and is the architect behind its explosive expansion plans, strategic marketing campaigns and acclaimed Best Place to Work initiatives, the company said. He is currently leading Parker's growth into new markets, such as Jacksonville, Fla., Columbia, S.C., and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

After starting his c-store industry career at age 19 as a third-shift cashier at a Parker's store in Hinesville, Ga., Hofmann worked his way up through a variety of leadership roles, eventually including district manager, chief marketing officer, chief operating officer and president. He created the modern-day Parker's Kitchen brand by standardizing store layouts and creating a template for future company growth. Additionally, he led the rebranding from Parker's to Parker's Kitchen, emphasizing the company's award-winning Southern-inspired, made-from-scratch menu.

"Brandon is an inspiring leader who truly serves as the heart and soul of our company," said Parker. "He's data-centric and has his finger on the pulse of what makes Parker's Kitchen exceptional. Brandon has worked his way to the top of our company, going from a third-shift cashier to CEO, which is a remarkable testament to his hard work as well as the incredible career opportunities at Parker's Kitchen."

John Rudolfs

Rudolfs joined Parker's Kitchen in 2021 and previously served as chief development officer. An executive leader with a strong cross-functional management background and a former U.S. Navy officer, his prior c-store experience includes serving as executive vice president for Murphy Oil Corp./Murphy USA and chief development officer for MAPCO. He brings more than 20 years of experience in leading multimillion and multibillion dollar companies.

"Over the past four years, John has been responsible for adding 29 stores to the Parker's Kitchen portfolio," Parker commented. "He has had a dramatic impact on the success of our company, helping us professionalize the way we buy and price gas, creating standards for construction and inventing the template we use for site selection. I know that John has what it takes to guide Parker's Kitchen through its next growth phase and to help us achieve our ambitious goals."

Savannah-based Parker's Kitchen operates 97 convenience stores throughout Georgia and South Carolina.

