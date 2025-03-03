Parker's Kitchen Formally Announces Leadership Transition

The leadership changes come soon after Parker's announced a trio of promotions to support the chain's expansion plans for new markets, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Hofmann previously served as president of Parker's Kitchen and is the architect behind its explosive expansion plans, strategic marketing campaigns and acclaimed Best Place to Work initiatives, the company said. He is currently leading Parker's growth into new markets, such as Jacksonville, Fla., Columbia, S.C., and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

After starting his c-store industry career at age 19 as a third-shift cashier at a Parker's store in Hinesville, Ga., Hofmann worked his way up through a variety of leadership roles, eventually including district manager, chief marketing officer, chief operating officer and president. He created the modern-day Parker's Kitchen brand by standardizing store layouts and creating a template for future company growth. Additionally, he led the rebranding from Parker's to Parker's Kitchen, emphasizing the company's award-winning Southern-inspired, made-from-scratch menu.

"Brandon is an inspiring leader who truly serves as the heart and soul of our company," said Parker. "He's data-centric and has his finger on the pulse of what makes Parker's Kitchen exceptional. Brandon has worked his way to the top of our company, going from a third-shift cashier to CEO, which is a remarkable testament to his hard work as well as the incredible career opportunities at Parker's Kitchen."