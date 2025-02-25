Parker's Kitchen Promotes Three to Support Growth Agenda

In his role as senior director of construction, Rutledge leads the strategic planning and execution of Parker's Kitchen construction projects. He also manages and mentors a team of construction project managers and vendors, and oversees renovations, store improvements, ground-up buildouts and large-scale projects. In addition to his construction responsibilities, Rutledge now oversees environmental operations, further supporting the company's commitment to sustainability and compliance while playing a key role in driving innovation, optimizing processes and supporting the company's growth objectives.

Rutledge has extensive experience in both the c-store industry and construction development and holds numerous certifications in construction and petroleum operations. Prior to joining Parker's Kitchen in 2022, he spent more than a decade as a project manager for a national convenience store company, where he oversaw construction and new market development. Earlier in his career, he served as a project manager for Green Mountain Construction in San Antonio and D'Astuto Construction in Bellmawr, N.J.

Parker's Kitchen is currently in the middle of an ambitious expansion, with plans to open 100 new stores over the next four years in both new and existing markets, doubling the size of the company. The convenience retailer employs more than 1,600 team members throughout Georgia and South Carolina, and completes more than 1 million transactions weekly.

Since its founding in Midway, Ga., in 1976, Parker's Kitchen has grown to 97 convenience stores throughout Georgia and South Carolina. The retailer is this year's gold medal winner for Best Use of Technology in Foodservice Operations in the 2025 Convenience Store News Foodservice Innovators Awards program.