 Skip to main content

Parker's Kitchen Promotes Three to Support Growth Agenda

John Rhine, Scott Smith and Tom Rutledge will help maintain company standards as the retailer builds out its operational footprint.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Parker's Kitchen forecourt

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker's Kitchen made strategic promotions to support the convenience store chain's expansion plans for new markets.

In the areas of finance, information technology and construction, Parker’s promoted John Rhine to senior vice president of finance and accounting; Scott Smith to vice president of information technology (IT); and Tom Rutledge to senior director of construction. The roles support Parker's growth into Jacksonville, Fla.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Columbia, S.C.

"John Rhine, Scott Smith and Tom Rutledge are rock stars at Parker's Kitchen and have each played key roles in our company's ambitious expansion strategy," said Parker's Kitchen President Brandon Hofmann. "We know they are strong leaders who will help us maintain our company standards as we continue to build new stores throughout our existing footprint and in exciting new markets."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Parker's Kitchen_John Rhine
John Rhine

As senior vice president of finance and accounting, Rhine is responsible for overseeing the organization's daily finance operations, financial strategy and analytics, business intelligence, procurement and warehousing operations. He previously served as the company's vice president of financial planning and analysis, providing strategic planning that played a crucial role in driving the company's growth throughout Georgia and South Carolina, according to Parker's.

[Related content: Parker's Kitchen Prepares for Growth With New Supply Chain & Logistics Tools]

Prior to joining Parker's Kitchen in 2020, he served as a senior valuation and transaction analyst with Hancock Askew Advisors LLC and as a financial analyst at Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., both in Savannah. Rhine is a U.S. Army veteran and former sergeant and squad leader with the 1st Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment.

Parker's Kitchen_Scott Smith
Scott Smith

As vice president of information technology, Smith oversees Parker's entire IT infrastructure, cybersecurity initiatives and emerging technology integration. He also works closely with executive leadership to drive digital transformation efforts that enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement. 

Since joining Parker's as senior director of information technology in 2021, Smith has played a pivotal role in strengthening IT operations, optimizing security measures and implementing advanced digital solutions to support business growth. His leadership has contributed to the company's continued expansion and ability to provide seamless, tech-driven convenience to customers across Georgia and South Carolina, the company stated. 

He was named a Future Leader in Convenience by Convenience Store News in 2022. Smith worked as the director of information technology for a convenience and fuel retailer before joining Parker's Kitchen, and has more than 15 years of experience in IT leadership within the convenience retail industry.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Parker's Kitchen_Tom Rutledge
Tom Rutledge

In his role as senior director of construction, Rutledge leads the strategic planning and execution of Parker's Kitchen construction projects. He also manages and mentors a team of construction project managers and vendors, and oversees renovations, store improvements, ground-up buildouts and large-scale projects. In addition to his construction responsibilities, Rutledge now oversees environmental operations, further supporting the company's commitment to sustainability and compliance while playing a key role in driving innovation, optimizing processes and supporting the company's growth objectives. 

Rutledge has extensive experience in both the c-store industry and construction development and holds numerous certifications in construction and petroleum operations. Prior to joining Parker's Kitchen in 2022, he spent more than a decade as a project manager for a national convenience store company, where he oversaw construction and new market development. Earlier in his career, he served as a project manager for Green Mountain Construction in San Antonio and D'Astuto Construction in Bellmawr, N.J.

Parker's Kitchen is currently in the middle of an ambitious expansion, with plans to open 100 new stores over the next four years in both new and existing markets, doubling the size of the company. The convenience retailer employs more than 1,600 team members throughout Georgia and South Carolina, and completes more than 1 million transactions weekly. 

Since its founding in Midway, Ga., in 1976, Parker's Kitchen has grown to 97 convenience stores throughout Georgia and South Carolina. The retailer is this year's gold medal winner for Best Use of Technology in Foodservice Operations in the 2025 Convenience Store News Foodservice Innovators Awards program.

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Circle K Picks Up Hutch's C-store Chain

Hutchinson Oil Co. exits the convenience and fuel industries after completing two separate deals.
Hutch's teaser

Couche-Tard's Bid for Seven & i Holdings Takes on New Life

The withdrawal of a $58B management buyout offer removes key competition for the global chain.
Logos for Couche-Tard and Seven & i Holdings

Couche-Tard Makes Moves in Japan

A new subsidiary is the first step in establishing an office in the country.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Owl logo

Wawa Serves Up Breakfast Deal

Customers can mix and match breakfast sandwiches and coffee flavors for just $5.
Wawa's $5 Big Breakfast Deal

Nouria Energy Takes Ownership of Enmarket

The 133-store deal brings Nouria into a new regional footprint.
Logos for Nouria and Enmarket
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds