Parker's Kitchen Implements Self-Checkout Option

The NCR Voyix technology is available at roughly two-thirds of its convenience stores.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker's Kitchen is offering customers a faster way to shop its convenience stores. 

The convenience retailer has begun rolling out NCR Voyix Corp.'s self-checkout technology across its portfolio. To date, the checkout option is available at 62 sites with plans to expand to more locations.

"NCR Voyix self-checkout has allowed Parker's Kitchen to optimize the guest shopping experience, especially during peak shopping times," said Scott Smith, senior director of IT at Parker's Kitchen. "Our team members can assist three customers at once, rather than one, resulting in faster checkout times and more efficient service."

Some of the benefits of adding NCR Voyix self-checkout to Parker's Kitchen include:

  • Enhanced speed and efficiency;
  • Easy to use;
  • Multiple payment options;
  • Seamless integration into the company's existing infrastructure, without disruption to the store flow; and
  • Store team efficiency enabling team members to monitor and assist several customers simultaneously.

"Parker's Kitchen is redefining what convenience fuel retail looks like," said Eric Schoch, executive vice president and president of retail at Atlanta-based NCR Voyix. "Parker's is fulfilling consumer demand for things like fresh food, a robust beverage selection and elevated quick gifts, all while deploying technology to create a frictionless experience. The addition of our self-checkout technology will further help Parker's Kitchen meet customer needs and optimize operations."

Savannah-based Parker's Kitchen operates 97 convenience stores throughout Georgia and South Carolina.

