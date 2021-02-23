Parker's Opens Its First Liquor Store

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker's has opened Parker's Spirits, its new liquor-focused brand that offers a large selection of premier wines, craft beers, collectible bourbons and other packaged beverages.

The store, which is located at 10 Godley Station Blvd. adjacent to an existing Parker's convenience store in Pooler, Ga., features stunning architecture, custom fixtures, coffered ceilings, under-lit countertops, premium casework and wide aisles to emphasize the customer experience, according to the company.

"After 45 years building an award-winning convenience store brand, we've strengthened our commitment to customer service and are always looking for creative ways to improve, innovate and grow," said Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker. "By opening Parker's Spirits, we hope to elevate the liquor store experience and to raise the standard — much like what we've done in the convenience store industry — and to underscore our dedication to customer service, state-of-the-art store design and signature Southern style."

The opening of Parker's Spirits marks the convenience retailer's initial venture into the spirits industry, which has been significantly impacted by the pandemic and is subject to new consumer trends. Total alcohol sales outside of bars and restaurants increased by 24 percent during the pandemic, according to Nielsen market data.

"The pandemic's impact on alcohol sales was a major factor in our decision to launch Parker's Spirits, but we've also taken notice of millennials' growing preference for spirits," said Brandon Hofmann, chief operating officer at Parker's. "From our selection of collectible bourbons and craft beers to our inviting, elegant store design, the new Parker's Spirits location is geared toward anyone who appreciates a well-curated selection of quality spirits."

The first Parker's Spirits is located off Pooler Parkway, minutes from Savannah Quarters, Southbridge and the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. The company expects to expand the concept throughout Georgia and South Carolina in the coming years.

Savannah-based Parker's operates 68 stores in coastal Georgia and South Carolina.