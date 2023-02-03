Advertisement
Parker's Ramps Up the Customer Experience With New Website

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker's went live with a new website, putting its brand on full display.

The new site, www.parkerskitchen.com, is defined by Parker's signature blue and green color palette and offers a number of strategic optimizations to benefit customers, according to the company.

"At Parker's, we're committed to using technology to maximize the customer experience in the store, at the pump and online," said Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker. "We decided to invest in a more robust website that shares the Parker's story in a visually compelling way, while offering state-of-the-art functionality that enables our customers to order food online, download the Parker's Rewards app and learn more about what makes our brand unique."

As the company noted, the Parker's website incorporates a clean, modern design as well as photos, videos and interactive, animated elements. A new multimedia timeline tells the Parker's story through the years and an expanded blog section shares the latest company news, awards, media mentions and features.

In addition, the locations page has been optimized to include live fuel pricing as well as an at-a-glance preview of amenities at each store, including freshly prepared Parker's Kitchen food, Tesla superchargers, diesel and marine fuel, non-ethanol fuel and 28-degree beer caves.

The updated careers page includes an online application as well as expanded information about benefits, charitable giving and an FAQ.

Headquartered in Savannah, Parker's owns and operates c-stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Parker's Kitchen, the food-centric brand under the Parker's umbrella, serves hand-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders as well as made-from-scratch mac 'n' cheese, a breakfast bar and daily specials.

