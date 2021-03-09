Parker's Ranks Among Top Growth Companies in South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker's has been named one of the 2021 Roaring Twenties, a selection of 20 high-growth companies based in South Carolina. The convenience store chain is a winner in the large company category.

The Roaring Twenties awards program honors high-growth companies in South Carolina based on both dollar and percentage increases in revenue from 2018 to 2020. Twenty large companies and 20 small companies are included on the statewide list, presented annually by SC Biz News.

Winners will be honored at a special event at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Columbia, S.C., on Sept. 23.

"This recognition is only possible because of our stellar team members and loyal customers across coastal South Carolina," said Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker. "At Parker's, we're laser-focused on providing exceptional customer service, delivering state-of-the-art technology and serving award-winning Southern-inspired food to meet the growing needs of our Palmetto State customers."

To qualify for the Roaring Twenties designation, companies must be a for-profit entity or a nonprofit organization with a physical presence in South Carolina. Company size is determined by gross revenue, with large companies classified as having more than $10 million in annual revenue.

Headquartered in Savannah, Parker's owns and operates 71 stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina, 29 of which are in South Carolina. It is currently in the middle of a major expansion into the Charleston, S.C., market.