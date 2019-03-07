Parker's Rolls Out New Technology Allowing Employees to Get Paid on Demand

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker's unveiled a new initiative aimed at helping employees find financial stability.

The convenience store operator launched DailyPaty technology, which allows employees to get paid daily, weekly or on demand. Parker's is the first Savannah-area company to implement DailyPay and one of the first in the convenience store industry to roll out the program.

"This new DailyPay technology is part of our larger vision to support our employees and to offer them another level of financial freedom," said Parker's President Jeff Bush. "People no longer are working just for pay — they work for the culture, the atmosphere and the benefits. We want to continue to build a holistic culture of support for our employees, at work and in life."

According to the retailer, when an associate clocks out after a work shift their pay is calculated, banked and visible on the DailyPay app. Employees can transfer some or all of their banked pay at any point for a nominal fee and can track their accumulated earnings during each pay period using the available balance feature.

On the next official pay day, the team member will receive any remaining pay that has not already been transferred. The DailyPay technology can be linked to a traditional bank account, pay card or debit card.

Christine Cherry, store manager at the Parker's location on Dean Forest Road in Savannah, Ga., believes the DailyPay option will make a positive impact on team members throughout the company.

"DailyPay gives our team members the peace of mind of knowing that if they have a flat tire or an unexpected financial expense, they can get their pay quickly and easily, without having to wait for payday," Cherry said. "We're excited about this new technology and the flexibility it offers everyone who works at Parker's."

Savannah-based Parker's employs nearly 1,000 individuals throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina and provides free financial counseling services and financial wellness classes for team members. It operates 57 convenience stores.