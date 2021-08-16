Parker's Updates Corporate Structure to Support Further Growth

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker's is making two strategic promotions within its senior leadership team to support the convenience store retailer's continued growth.

Brandon Hofmann has been named president of Parker's Kitchen, and Brian Prevatt is now president of Parker's Support. Both leaders will report directly to Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker.

"As Parker's becomes a larger and more complex enterprise, it's important to streamline our operations and update our corporate structure," said Parker. "This new structure will help us be even more strategic, data-driven and focused as we plan for additional growth in the future."

Previously the chief operating officer at Parker’s, Hofmann will oversee store operations, foodservice, fuel, maintenance and marketing in his new role at Parker's Kitchen, the food-centric brand under the Parker's umbrella that serves the retailer's world-famous hand-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, made-from-scratch mac 'n' cheese, a breakfast bar and daily specials.

Hofmann joined Parker's as a third-shift customer service representative at the age of 19 and has managed operations, marketing strategy and award-winning foodservice over the past 24 years with the convenience retailer.

In his role as the president of Parker's Support, Prevatt will manage finance, financial planning, legal, compliance, human resources, technology, innovation, procurement and loss prevention. An experienced accountant, Prevatt previously served as the chief financial officer at Parker's and has worked with the company for 13 years as a CPA.

Prevatt was honored by Convenience Store News as a Future Leader in Convenience in 2020 and as a Generation Next Rising Star, in addition to being recognized as a Georgia Southern University 40 Under 40 Alumni award winner. A member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Georgia Society of CPAs, Prevatt earned a B.B.A. in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy from Georgia Southern University.

The remainder of Parker's Senior Leadership Team is comprised of Chief Development Officer John Rudolfs, Chief Innovation Officer Eric Jones, and Chief People Officer Katie Kerney.

Headquartered in Savannah, Parker's operates 68 stores in coastal Georgia and South Carolina.