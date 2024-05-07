Parkland Grows Market Share Despite Challenging Q1 2024

Parkland's refinery team has since launched a detailed plan to make up the shortfall, he added.

Espey touted Parkland's diversified business model as a means of providing a stable platform to execute its strategy. Its Canadian retail segment saw more success in Q1 2024 with same-store growth leading to increased market share, driven by the company's rebranding of Husky convenience stores and continued growth of its JOURNIE Rewards program.

"Our operational KPIs showed the benefit of consistent execution and ongoing organic growth investments," said Chief Financial Officer Marcel Teunissen. "Company-owned same-store fuel volumes grew nearly 6% in the quarter, well ahead of market."

Teunissen noted that Parkland's strong beverage performance and the full implementation of the M&M Express program at 500-plus On the Run c-stores helped to drive sales and shift its product mix.

In the United States, Parkland continued to see declines in retail and commercial fuel volumes, which Teunissen attributed to higher fuel prices, weather, changes in consumer behavior and some indications of economic slowdown.

"In our retail business, we will continue to build on the momentum we have created in driving productivity through the strength of our customer offer and loyalty programs," Teunissen said. "Cost management and pricing strategies are key levers in our retail business. We also continue to drive the integration benefits of our U.S. operations and see further opportunities to reduce our cost structure there."

Company leadership did not discuss the recent push for a strategic review by investors Simpson Oil Ltd. and Engine Capital LP, with Espey reiterating that they had concluded that a strategic review is not in the best interest of shareholders at this time.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2024 was $327 million, down 17% from Q1 2023, which Parkland attributed primarily to the unplanned refinery shutdown. The company saw a net loss of $5 million, a decrease of $82 million compared to the same quarter last year, and adjusted earnings were $43 million, down $72 million.