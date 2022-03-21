Parkland Prepares to Bring New EV Charging Concept to Its Network

CALGARY, Alberta — Parkland Corp.'s vision of the electric vehicle (EV) charging destination of the future is one step closer to reality.

Last fall, Parkland and Electric Autonomy Canada asked architects and designers to submit what they think "The Electric Fueling Station of the Future" will look like. The partners recently selected the winning design, which was created by James Silvester, a Scotland-based architect with extensive global experience designing sustainable architecture.

Titled "More with Less," Silvester's design creates a relaxing environment where EV drivers can take a breath and recharge not just their vehicles, but also themselves.

"Our goal in sponsoring this competition was to invite architects and designers from around the world to put the needs of EV customers first and entirely reimagine their charging experience. Modular in design and constructed using environmentally friendly materials, this winning design can be scaled large or small," Parkland President and CEO Bob Espey said during the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings call, held March 4.

"It will feature amenities we know EV customers will value as they recharge, such as our On the Run convenience stores, high-quality dining, relaxation, and outdoor spaces," he added. "The result is a destination that customers can enjoy, which will set a new standard for electric vehicle charging and customer experience."