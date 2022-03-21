Parkland Prepares to Bring New EV Charging Concept to Its Network
The winning concept will be utilized as part of an extension of Parkland's EV ultrafast charging network in British Columbia, according to Espey.
"While EVs currently represent around 1 percent of total vehicles in Canada and the U.S., we believe that in some markets, particularly British Columbia [BC], meeting the needs of EV drivers presents an opportunity that is highly additive to our business," he said. "Commitment to build BC's largest ultrafast charging network and build the electric charging destination of the future are just two examples of how we are seizing opportunities to serve our customers' needs in new and creative ways."
Calgary-based Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a convenience store operator. Parkland currently services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and the Americas through three channels: retail, commercial and wholesale.
In addition to its EV charging initiative, Parkland this year also plans to continue developing its existing business by further strengthening its retail and supply capabilities across all geographies, and adding new accounts to grow its customer base and market share, the chief executive shared during the earnings call.
The company's plans call for expanding its On the Run convenience stores across the U.S. and Canada — which will include the launch of Canadian standalone stores that will feature a strong food component based on M&M Food Market's proven capabilities.
In late January 2022, Parkland announced it was acquiring Mississauga, Ontario-based M&M Food Market, a premium, restaurant-quality frozen food retailer. The acquisition includes more than 300 standalone franchise and corporate owned stores; 2,000-plus M&M Express locations; and a rewards program with approximately 2 million active members, as Convenience Store News previously reported.