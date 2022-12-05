Parkland Secures Support for Electric Vehicle Charging Network in Canada

CALGARY, Alberta — Parkland Corp. doubled the size of its planned ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging network after securing nearly $7 million in support.

According to the company, it has secured $6.825 million in funding from Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) and the Government of British Columbia to establish the network. Parkland previously planned to roll out the ultra-fast EV charging stations to 25 locations, but bumped that up to 50 last week.

Strategically located across Parkland's existing Chevron and On the Run retail portfolio between Vancouver Island and Calgary, the network will also nearly triple the number of ultra-fast EV charging locations in metro Vancouver.

According to Parkland, the network will offer several customer benefits:

Convenient: Located on highways and in major destinations across Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, the Okanagan and into Alberta, the On the Run ultra-fast chargers will be strategically located at intervals to help eliminate range anxiety.

Efficient: By delivering an up to 200-kilowatt charge, Parkland's On the Run ultra-fast chargers are on an open network, capable of charging most EV models within 20 to 30 minutes.

Experience: To help customers make the most of every stop, locations will be staffed and feature an On the Run convenience store and most locations will have a Triple O's restaurant. Customers will benefit from an integrated digital experience through the JOURNIE rewards app. Washrooms will also be upgraded.

"British Columbia leads the way in North American EV adoption, making the province a natural starting point for our ultra-fast charging network," said Darren Smart, Parkland's senior vice president of energy transition and corporate development. "With support from NRCan and the Government of British Columbia, we are doubling the size of our previously announced ultra-fast network, from 25 to 50 locations. Our network will help eliminate range anxiety for EV drivers and by offering high-quality convenience and food choices, we aim to deliver industry leading customer amenities and experiences."

NRCan provided a $5 million grant through its Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program while the Government of British Columbia provided more than $1.8 million for the project.

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play," said Jonathan Wilkinson, federal minister of natural resources. "Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in British Columbia and in Alberta will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

Each On the Run EV charging location will feature two or four charging points. Several sites are already operational, and Parkland expects to largely complete its initial 25 charging locations by the end of 2022 and the remaining 25 locations in early 2024.

"Thanks to policy and incentives from both the province and the federal government, British Columbia has the highest electric vehicle adoption rate in Canada and the entire continent," said John Aldag, member of Parliament for Cloverdale-Langley City. "Canada is investing in charging infrastructure so that the many new drivers of electric vehicles will be able to quickly charge their vehicles, easing travel and contributing to our fight against climate change."

In fall 2021, Parkland invited architects and designers to submit their ideas for "The Electric Fueling Station of the Future." In March, the company announced that Scotland-based architect James Silvester's design, titled "More with Less," was the winning concept and would be utilized as part of an extension of Parkland's EV ultrafast charging network in British Columbia, as Convenience Store News reported.

Calgary-based Parkland Corp. is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a convenience store operator. Parkland currently services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: retail, commercial and wholesale.