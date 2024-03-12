Parkland Sets Ambitious Goals Following Record Year

Parkland saw the benefits of its 2022 acquisitions of Husky branded retail locations and oil and gas company Pétroles Crevier come through last year, according to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Marcel Teunissen. While the company observed some weakness in the frozen food channel through its M&M Food Market chain because of customers being cautious with discretionary spending, Parkland is adjusting its offers accordingly.

In Canada, same-store sales growth of food and convenience items, excluding cigarettes, both grew, with convenience alone up 4% during the fourth quarter, demonstrating the compact of strong center of store and packaged beverage sales, Teunissen added.

In the United States, Parkland industry retail fuel volumes were down as the company failed to adjust its pricing fast enough in a dynamic environment, he pointed out, but it has reportedly taken action to correct this and bring volumes back in line with industry trends.

"We are confident in the future of our USA segment, and in 2024, we expect to deliver between $230 million to $250 million of adjusted EBITDA," the CFO said. "Our refining segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $106 million, which is down $22 million from last year."

Q4 2024 Highlights

For the fourth quarter of the year, Parkland's results by segment were:

United States: Adjusted EBITDA was $39 million, down 15% from $46 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by lower fuel unit margins in Parkland's commercial business, partially offset by reduced operating costs and strong c-store margins.

Canada: Adjusted EBITDA was $190 million, consistent with Q4 2022. Company volume same-store sales growth was 6.9%.

International: Adjusted EBITDA was $157 million, up 43% from $46 million in Q4 2022. Performance was primarily driven by lower fuel unit margins in Parkland's commercial business and strong fuel unit margins, due to organic growth and synergy capture.

Refining: Adjusted EBITDA was $106 million, down 17% from $128 million in Q4 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by a third-party power outage.

Calgary-based Parkland Corp. is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a convenience store operator. Parkland currently services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: retail, commercial and wholesale.