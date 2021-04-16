Parkland USA Completes Conrad & Bischoff Transaction

CALGARY, Alberta — Parkland Corp. is firmly planted in the Pacific Northwest.

The company's wholly owned U.S. subsidiaries, Parkland USA, closed on its acquisition of Conrad & Bischoff Inc. (C&B) and its related companies on April 13.

C&B is a retail, commercial, wholesale and lubricants business, and establishes Parkland’s fourth U.S. Regional Operating Center (ROC) in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Family-owned and -operated since 1959, C&B's operations are concentrated in the fast-growing markets of Idaho and western Wyoming with additional distribution capability into Utah, Nevada, Montana and other states.

As Convenience Store News previously reported, the deal includes 58 retail locations, comprising 19 company-owned sites featuring proprietary branded backcourts and 39 retail dealer sites. In addition, terminal operations with combined tank storage of 30 million liters and capacity for 88 rail cars adds significant supply optionality in PADD IV.

"This acquisition checks all the boxes of our U.S. growth strategy and complements our existing ROCs," Doug Haugh, president of Parkland USA, said in announcing the deal in late February. "C&B strengthens our supply advantage, brings a high-quality retail network and offers a long runway for organic growth."

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: retail, commercial and wholesale.