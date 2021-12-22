A Passion for People

From the outside looking in, most people may not understand the enormous complexity of the convenience store industry. This complexity, coupled with cross-channel competition, forces the industry to be innovative, nimble, and on the cutting edge of understanding the migratory nature of consumer needs. Tack on the trials and tribulations of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the velocity of change has accelerated.

But if you ask industry veteran Vito Maurici what force continues to propel the channel forward, he will tell you that it’s the people and the lasting impact mentorship can have.

“I have been tremendously blessed and honored to have caring and trustworthy colleagues and mentors who have given their time and energy to coach me throughout most of my diverse and versatile career,” said Maurici, this year’s supplier inductee into the Convenience Store News Hall of Fame.

Maurici, in turn, has paid it forward. Of the achievements he is most proud of is the opportunity he’s had to give back by serving as a coach and mentor to others. Throughout a storied tenure, Maurici, who today serves as senior vice president of sales and trade relations for McLane Co. Inc., has played an important role in promoting members of his teams to positions with greater responsibility and accountability.

“If I had a small part in them achieving their career goals, it is absolutely among my most significant professional accomplishments,” he told CSNews.