Paytronix Acquires Restaurant Ordering & Delivering Business

NEWTON, Mass. — Paytronix Systems Inc. acquired Open Dining, which provides ordering and delivery for small-to-medium-sized restaurants.

Open Dining will now be known as Paytronix Order & Delivery, joining a platform that includes loyalty, customer relationship management and stored value, according to Paytronix.

Paytronix Order & Delivery already has features that are not available with any other platform, the company said. The Paytronix solution enables easy-to-use online ordering with integrations to leading point-of-sale and third-party delivery partners, such as DoorDash and Grubhub. Nearly 30,000 locations currently use the platform.

"Paytronix is committed to creating frictionless guest experiences," said Paytronix President Andrew Robbins. "This acquisition broadens our feature set that includes NFC Loyalty, one-to-one promotions, text-to-enroll, and pay-by-mobile. A key part of our success is listening to the voice of the customer, and our customers have been urging us to provide an ordering solution that leverages Paytronix's AI-driven guest intelligence."

Both restaurant and convenience store brands will benefit from having a couch-to-couch solution that enables guests to order and receive items regardless of location while offering brands the ability to own and nurture the guest relationship, according to Robbins. Small teams will be able to create and manage programs that booth near-term and long-term transaction volumes.

"These are two perfectly complementary products," said Tim Ridgely, founder of Open Dining. "From the beginning, I could easily see how the two platforms would work seamlessly together. Our entire team is excited to be on the Paytronix growth trajectory, with its leading guest engagement platform, smart team, and best-of-breed technology."

Newton-based Paytronix is a provider of software-as-a-service customer experience management solutions to restaurants and c-stores.