Paytronix Joins U.K.-Based Access Group
Currently, the full Paytronix guest engagement platform includes numerous capabilities for online ordering, loyalty, omnichannel messaging, branded mobile apps, gift cards, third-party marketplace management and payments. The provider also utilizes transaction and customer account data to create targeted marketing campaigns intended to motivate increased interaction and spending throughout the customer journey.
After closing, Paytronix will retain its name and plans to integrate its platform with a selection of Access products.
"We've had the privilege of working alongside Great Hill Partners to deliver our solutions and services to the innovative restaurant and convenience store brands that we proudly call clients," said Paytronix CEO Jeff Hindman. "The acquisition by The Access Group is the beginning of another stage in our growth, and I'm excited to say that from here, we're only going to build upon the service and capabilities that our clients know us for."
Financial Technology Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Paytronix on the transaction, while Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Great Hill Partners. Razorhorse served as the financial advisor to Access, with Latham & Watkins acting as the company's legal advisor.
Further information on the deal was not disclosed.
Headquartered in the United Kingdom, The Access Group serves mid-market organizations in Europe, the United States and Asia Pacific. Its suite of products cover front-of-house and operations, as well as human resources, payroll, learning, staff scheduling, procurement, EPoS, property management and accounting.