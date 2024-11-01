Paytronix Joins U.K.-Based Access Group

LOUGHBOROUGH, U.K., and NEWTON, Mass. — Business management software provider The Access Group entered an agreement to acquire Paytronix, provider of guest engagement solutions for restaurants and convenience stores.

The investment represents one of Access Group's most significant acquisitions in its history and is intended to expand its presence and grow its product offering in the United States, according to the company. The transaction will support the Paytronix team by helping to accelerate growth and expand the company's footprint worldwide.

Founded in 2001 by executive chairman Andrew Robbins and purchased by Boston-based Great Hill Partners in 2017, Paytronix's platform is deployed in more than 50,000 sites across 1,800 brands and has processed more than 40 billion consumer transactions. It boasts more than 500 partnerships with well-established names in the restaurant and convenience space, including Google, Apple Pay, Toast, Square, DoorDash and UberEats, with customers ranging from single operators to large multiunit enterprises.