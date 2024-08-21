 Skip to main content

Improving the Customer Experience Through Online Ordering

Incorporating online delivery into a store plan can give c-store retailers more options to round out their customer base.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
A man using a debit card online

CHICAGO — Though online food ordering has technically entered its third decade, it's only in the past 10 years that ordering either on a website or app has overtaken phone orders in the United States. 

Additionally, within that time frame, it's really the post-COVID surge that supercharged it for retailers outside the restaurant industry, according to Jeff Hoover, the director of strategy and analytics for convenience store brands at Paytronix Inc.

"I don't know that we've reached the peak of this adoption curve … but it's really becoming more pervasive," he said during the recent webinar, "2024 Online Ordering Trends for Convenience Stores."

Hosted by Convenience Store News, Paytronix sponsored the event. 

He emphasized that this change in the c-store industry is still relatively new, especially compared to where the restaurant silo is, but the embrace of direct home delivery offers operators several opportunities.

[Read more: Twice Daily Experiences Sales Lift With Expanded Digital Platform] 

For many skeptics, supplementing an in-store experience with a digital one may feel more like a loss than an addition, a replacement for a guest walking through the door. However, while guests who may be exclusive to only one type of shopping experience deliver lower customer lifetime value (CLV), giving them options for either may actually make it more likely that they'll use both.

"We're seeing when we can get a customer to use both of those channels, the CLV can grow upwards of 35% based on the data [from] our customers," Hoover said. "And it's not just about the average lifetime value that we're seeing… . There's other really strong metrics that are sort of laddering up into the CLV. So we see that the average frequency of a customer is not quite double."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
A customer ordering food on a mobile app

More Options, More Usage

Choice seems to overall be the name of the game when it comes to converting infrequent guests into regular customers.

While many stores may feel they should concentrate on one method of delivery — using a third-party vendor such as Grubhub versus building out a proprietary app — Hoover points out that it might be better to treat online ordering more as a "both/and" option, instead of an "either/or."

"First party [apps] really are very popular during the day, but in those evening hours, that third party marketplace really tends to pick up," he said.

[Register for the upcoming webcast, "Optimizing Loyalty and Online Ordering for Revenue and Retention."]

Utilizing both can allow retailers to take advantage of those different audiences, with third-party platforms offering 24-hour c-stores a unique avenue for delivery or pick-up options at a time when most restaurant and grocery stores are closed. On the other side, an app operated by the retailer themselves can build up a loyalty program and allow stores to gather customer data directly, creating more personalized offers.

Employing artificial intelligence (AI) within a single-party app can even help create better customer profiles and segmentation, letting operators figure out how often a particular shopper orders and what may best entice them to buy more or bring them directly into the store, he noted. 

"Maybe there's a customer that only comes in and has an online order once every couple months," Hoover said. "We might want to create daily deals for that customer through online ordering every day in the month of June … or X percent off their online order. But a customer that's coming in ordering weekly, or even more frequently, we might not want to be as aggressive with them."

A woman accepting home delivery

Taking a Cue from Outside the Industry

As this aspect of the industry continues to mature and both retailers and vendors like Paytronix develop better metrics to measure success, Hoover also recommends looking outside of the c-store retail space for ideas on how to successfully launch and grow online ordering and delivery.

[Read more: Convenience Channel's Digital Ordering & Delivery Landscape Shifts]

For instance, if a c-store offers prepared food service items in addition to the usual packaged staples, it may help to look to a restaurant like Wendy's or McDonald's to find inspiration for promotions or marketing. And if that brings a convenience retailer into more direct competition with a restaurant, operators should look at ways they can supplant that competitor as a top of mind choice for potential customers.

"Talk to your customers, survey your customers and find that feedback or gather anecdotes from your team members [on] how we can improve that [online] experience," Hoover said. "We really have to think about whether it's emailing our existing customers; using in-store messaging or broader awareness vehicles; [or] using out-of-home, radio advertising to really make sure that you're driving the awareness and inviting people to come and experience it."

Beyond other retailers, c-store operators should take advantage of their relationships with suppliers, which can provide potential for add-ons both within a foodservice order or for a purely packaged goods purchase in a way the local pizza joint can't necessarily replicate. Well-realized audience segmentation can additionally provide the data c-stores need to bring suppliers on board for a promotion.

"Coke doesn't want to come in and give a free Coke to everyone," Hoover said. "But if we could say, 'Hey, this customer typically doesn't buy packaged beverages,' they're much more apt to fund that promotion."

A replay of "2024 Online Ordering Trends for Convenience Stores" is available here.

 

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds