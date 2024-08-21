Improving the Customer Experience Through Online Ordering

CHICAGO — Though online food ordering has technically entered its third decade, it's only in the past 10 years that ordering either on a website or app has overtaken phone orders in the United States.

Additionally, within that time frame, it's really the post-COVID surge that supercharged it for retailers outside the restaurant industry, according to Jeff Hoover, the director of strategy and analytics for convenience store brands at Paytronix Inc.

"I don't know that we've reached the peak of this adoption curve … but it's really becoming more pervasive," he said during the recent webinar, "2024 Online Ordering Trends for Convenience Stores."

Hosted by Convenience Store News, Paytronix sponsored the event.

He emphasized that this change in the c-store industry is still relatively new, especially compared to where the restaurant silo is, but the embrace of direct home delivery offers operators several opportunities.

[Read more: Twice Daily Experiences Sales Lift With Expanded Digital Platform]

For many skeptics, supplementing an in-store experience with a digital one may feel more like a loss than an addition, a replacement for a guest walking through the door. However, while guests who may be exclusive to only one type of shopping experience deliver lower customer lifetime value (CLV), giving them options for either may actually make it more likely that they'll use both.

"We're seeing when we can get a customer to use both of those channels, the CLV can grow upwards of 35% based on the data [from] our customers," Hoover said. "And it's not just about the average lifetime value that we're seeing… . There's other really strong metrics that are sort of laddering up into the CLV. So we see that the average frequency of a customer is not quite double."