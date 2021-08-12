PDI Acquires Digital Promotions Provider Koupon

ATLANTA — PDI is enhancing its consumer packaged foods (CPG) offer network reach and capabilities through the acquisition of promotion and data insights solution provider Koupon.

The deal will provide both convenience store operators and CPG brands more effective ways to engage with their shoppers to grow sales and obtain insights on buyer behavior.

Since its 2011 founding, Koupon has delivered nearly 5 billion offers. Its acquisition enhances PDI's robust Offer Network, which partners with more than 70 brands to deploy personalized, channel-wide promotions and insights to a network of more than 50,000 convenience retail sites.

Together, PDI and Koupon will continue to help retailers secure shopper marketing and trade funds from brands to drive promotions that increase shopper engagement. Koupon will also advance PDI's age verification capabilities, expanding the opportunity for age-restricted brands to promote special offers to the right audience at the right time.

"Since adding consumer engagement solutions to the PDI portfolio in 2018, we have continued to acquire and build functionality that better connects brands and retailers," said Jamie Hudson, senior vice president and general manager of offers and insights at PDI. "Acquiring Koupon allows us to expand on those investments. We're adding scale to our customer base and customer support teams with both retailers and brands, leveraging the solutions in our current portfolio and adding new capabilities to make those offerings even more robust."

Berenson & Co. and Needham & Co. served as exclusive financial advisors to PDI and Koupon, respectively.

"Koupon has built an incredible reputation within the convenience industry, bringing incremental value to both retailers and brands," said Koupon CEO Brad Van Otterloo. "Now, with PDI, we can further accelerate the growth of the industry, driving sales and unmatched insights for the convenience retail industry and the brands that serve it."

Atlanta-based PDI offers software to help businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making.