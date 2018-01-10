PDI Acquires Fuel Management Software Provider

ATLANTA — PDI is expanding its enterprise resource planning (ERP) portfolio and capabilities with the acquisition of FACTOR, a division of WR Hess Co.

The move also broadens PDI's customer base nationwide.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, FACTOR was founded in 1977 and focuses solely on operational and profitability improvement for companies that buy and resell refined petroleum products. The division was started to automate business processes, streamline paperwork, minimize labor and maximize profits, and has since grown and evolved into a full suite of ERP and enterprise applications.

"FACTOR was created with unbridled entrepreneurial spirit, and over the years, our industry expertise and excitement for servicing our wholesale petroleum customers has continued to fuel the development of our ERP automation solutions," said Jerry Hess, CEO of FACTOR. "PDI and FACTOR share a common philosophy to help businesses run better and thrive, and we’re excited to be part of the PDI family."

FACTOR's solutions provide accounting, convenience store, wholesale and fuel management software solutions, giving customers end-to-end visibility into their entire business operations, so they can make management decisions that lead to growth and increased profitability, the companies announced.

"We are pleased to add FACTOR's expertise, services and customer roster to our existing portfolio," said PDI CEO Jimmy Frangis. "The addition of FACTOR's solutions further demonstrates our commitment to the wholesale petroleum industry, providing our customers with a full ERP management system across all aspects of their business.

"It also expands our professional services team across North America and adds hundreds of great, new customer names," he noted.

FACTOR's solutions serve 330 customers across North America and more than 1,000 companies in wholesale, transport and retail, as well as more than 150,000 home heating customers. PDI's acquisition of the company will enhance its wholesale petroleum expertise and bolster the company’s wholesale portfolio and customer roster.

"All of the acquisitions PDI has made in the last two years support our customers in various ways and provide them with expanded and robust service," Frangis added. "Today's acquisition of FACTOR further solidifies our commitment to growing our business and creating value that makes a difference for our customers, partners and employees."

PDI is a global provider of enterprise software solutions to the convenience retail, wholesale petroleum and logistics industries. It has more than 1,500 customers operating more than 200,000 locations.