PDI Acquires Zipline, Expanding Its Loyalty Offering

ATLANTA — PDI acquired ACH payment and mobile payment technology provider ZipLine in a move to strengthen the PDI Marketing Cloud Platform.

ZipLine processes more than 6 million transactions a month for convenience store chains such as Circle K, Cumberland Farms, Irving Oil, Giant Eagle (GetGo) and Spinx.

"Convenience retailers, wholesale petroleum providers, and grocers have longed for a solution that seamlessly brings together loyalty and digital payments," said Brian Jefferson senior vice president and general manager, retail, marketing cloud solutions at PDI. "We're excited to add ZipLine's best-in-class ACH and mobile payment technology to deliver on this in a cost-effective, simple manner."

Bundling the PDI Marketing Cloud Platform with ZipLine's private label debit and mobile payment application provides retailers the added ability to increase the engagement of loyalty program members and drive more value to their brand, according to the company. Benefits include customer engagement tools, offers, insights and integrated digital payments.

"Making loyalty easy for this industry through an end-to-end solution has been our mission from the beginning," said Brandon Logsdon, president and general manager, marketing cloud solutions at PDI. "With the addition of ZipLine, we have built a holistic ecosystem that begins with a mobile transaction at the pump, includes consumer loyalty, CRM and offers that provide total transaction visibility in the back office, enabling unmatched insights. This is extremely meaningful to our market."

Professional Datasolutions Inc. (PDI) helps convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers thrive through digital transformation and enterprise software that enables them to grow topline revenue, optimize operations and unify their business across the entire value chain.