PDI Enhances Consumer Brand Focus With Expanded GasBuddy Offers

GasBuddy's expanded consumer offers: Brands now can provide exclusive in-store offers to the community of active users in the GasBuddy app. This integration expands advertising reach for consumer brands, and leverages the PDI Age Verify capabilities for brands targeting consumers ages 21 and older.

Brands now can provide exclusive in-store offers to the community of active users in the GasBuddy app. This integration expands advertising reach for consumer brands, and leverages the PDI Age Verify capabilities for brands targeting consumers ages 21 and older. Customer-focused team structure: PDI is allocating a dedicated account executive, business development partner and sales representative specifically to consumer packaged goods (CPG) and consumer brand customers to streamline processes and facilitate new business opportunities.

PDI is allocating a dedicated account executive, business development partner and sales representative specifically to consumer packaged goods (CPG) and consumer brand customers to streamline processes and facilitate new business opportunities. Enhanced shopper data accessibility for brands and retailers: Brands and retailers can access and securely share more consumer data and insights that help them better understand convenience shoppers to create new actionable opportunities.

[Read more: PDI Expands Small Operator Reach With Skupos Acquisition]

"The GasBuddy audience represents over 20 million active users annually, offering substantial scale for brand and retail partners across the ecosystem," said Todd Gulbransen, senior vice president, Consumer Programs and Marketing, PDI Technologies. "The integration of enhanced in-app communications includes advertising and offers that provide value for the everyday c-store shopper, while also delivering expanded reach and critical insights for brands and retailers.

"Ultimately, we're creating a next-level experience for consumers that drives more data and value for brands as we solve for what otherwise has been a very fragmented market," Gulbransen added.

Additionally, PDI is assembling dedicated teams of account executives, business development partners and sales representatives focused on the consumer space. These teams include associates with deep backgrounds in data and the CPG market from their previous positions with leading consumer and research companies.

With the move, Jamie Hudson will transition to the newly created role of senior vice president, Partner Development, to guide the new teams. Hudson has an extensive career in connecting CPGs, consumer brands and convenience retailers.

"We're investing in the way we work with leading consumer-focused brands and services throughout the convenience ecosystem," Hudson said. "By creating more opportunities for targeted marketing and consumer reach with GasBuddy, increasing emphasis on data efficiency and cleanliness, and decisively allocating resources to serve CPGs and brands, we're better aligned to help our customers achieve their growth goals."