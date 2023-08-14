PDI Expands Small Operator Reach With Skupos Acquisition

ATLANTA — PDI Technologies acquired Skupos, a platform that connects independent convenience stores and brands that produce consumer packaged goods (CPG).

Based in San Francisco and Denver, Skupos provides single-store operators access to CPG brand programs and discounts, while providing brands with data and insights on how their products perform at independent convenience retailer sites.

"Skupos has achieved impressive scale in the independent and small-chain channel," said Jamie Hudson, senior vice president and general manger, offers, media network and insights, at PDI. "By bringing Skupos customers together with PDI, we can now offer brands access to performance and activation at more than 25,000 independent sites, which benefits everyone across the convenience ecosystem."

PDI's acquisition of Skupos continues its investment in connecting c-stores with outside brands and loyalty programs. Over the last few years, the company has also scooped up GreenPrint,a loyalty-based sustainability solution; Koupon, an offer network and CPG brand engagement solution; Azpiral,an Ireland-based loyalty and marketing solution provider; and Universe Group entities htec and Celtech, enterprise productivity providers in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

"Since our founding in 2016, Skupos has been mission-oriented to drive better business outcomes for entrepreneurial, independent retailers by connecting them with CPG companies wanting to optimize sales in the convenience channel," said Jake Bolling, co-founder and CEO at Skupos. "I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished in a short period of time and how PDI will catalyze our mission further in this next leg of the journey. The industry stands to benefit greatly."

Berenson & Co. served as financial advisors to PDI in connection with the transaction.

Atlanta-based PDI software is designed to help businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. More than 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 plus locations worldwide, use PDI solutions.