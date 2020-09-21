PDI Offering Free Tobacco Scan Data Package to Small & Independent C-store Operators

ATLANTA — PDI now offers its tobacco scan data package to single-site and independently operated convenience stores for free.

The package is part of PDI's CStore Essentials solution, formerly known as CStorePro Technologies, and allows retailers to access funding from tobacco manufacturers that includes consumer benefits in exchange for tobacco scan data from their stores.

"During these challenging times, offering this package for free will be incredibly helpful, allowing small and independent operators to boost their bottom line, both from a product cost and consumer discount perspective, by easily gathering their data and supplying it to tobacco companies," said Jamie Hudson, senior vice president and general manager, offers and insights, PDI.

"Also, leveraging the scan data allows PDI, consumer packaged goods companies and the retailers to make better decisions about purchasing and distribution, merchandising, inventory, store branding and overall promotions," he added.

As part of the free package, tobacco brands will continue to provide stores with rebates based on sales volume and consumer engagement with tobacco products purchased at participating locations. Additionally, the package allows independent operators to offer consumer discounts with no impact to margins.

Insights gathered from the tobacco scan data can significantly benefit retailers by uncovering consumer purchasing behavior, identifying buying trends and ultimately impacting sales, PDI said.

Professional Datasolutions Inc. (PDI) helps convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers thrive through digital transformation and enterprise software that enables them to grow topline revenue, optimize operations and unify their business across the entire value chain.