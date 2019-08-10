PDI's Drew Mize Takes the Helm of NACS Supplier Board

ATLANTA — The NACS Supplier Board welcomed new leadership during its annual meeting at the 2019 NACS Show in Atlanta.

Drew Mize, executive vice president of global ERP solutions at PDI, was named 2019-20 chairman of the NACS Supplier Board. Rick Brindle, vice president, industry development at Mondelēz International, was named chairman-elect.

Mize began his career in retail convenience technology in 1995 as a business analyst for TMI Services, holding the position of vice president when he left in 2005 to join The Pinnacle Corp. He joined Pinnacle as vice president of retail solutions, gaining responsibilities during the following 12 years, including his last role as president.

When PDI acquired Pinnacle's retail and wholesale fuel technology assets in December 2016, Mize accepted a position with PDI. In his current role, he oversees PDI's convenience retail and petroleum wholesale technology solutions divisions globally.

Brindle served in his current position since 2012 and previously worked at Safeway Stores, Proctor & Gamble, Nabisco and Kraft Foods. He has been named among the Consumer Goods Industry's Top 25 Visionaries by Consumer Goods Technology magazine, a sister brand of Convenience Store News, and Supervalu Vendor of the Year.

He also has won the National Grocers Association Board of Directors Service Award, and was inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame in 2017 and the Convenience Store News Hall of Fame in 2018.

During the annual NACS event, the NACS Supplier Board also elected three vice chairmen to the five-member leadership team:

Brent Cotten, senior director, Customer and Industry Affairs, The Hershey Co.

Frank Squilla, executive vice president, Industry and Trade Relations, InComm

Tim Blair, vice president, National Accounts, MillerCoors

In addition, three new members were elected to the board:

Alicia Cleary, director, Industry Relations, Anheuser-Busch InBev

Dave Jeffco, vice president of National Accounts, Krispy Krunchy Foods LLC

Bryan Morrow, national C&G and field sales lead, PepsiCo Inc.

The 2019 NACS Show was held Oct. 1-4 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.