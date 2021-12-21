Peak Energy Sells Business to Majors Management

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. — Haywood Oil Co. Inc. dba Peak Energy is selling its convenience store retail, petroleum marketing and wholesale fuel business to Majors Management LLC.

Incorporated in 1952, Haywood Oil grew from a small home heating oil delivery company into a leading petroleum marketer, fuels distributor and foodservice business. In 2005, it was decided that a new name, Peak Energy, would better reflect the company's mission and reaffirm its role as one of the larger oil heat and petroleum marketers in the southeast.

Today, the Peak Energy family of companies includes Haywood Oil, Pearson's Oil, Western Carolina Oil Co., the oil heat division of Citizens Fuel, Walls and Marshall, Chambers Oil, Reed Oil, Canton Fuel, Champion Fuels, and Smile Oil.

The company's wholesale division provides petroleum products to convenience stores, truck stops, government entities, industry, and businesses in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia. Its fuel brand offerings consist of BP, Exxon, Mobil, Citgo and Sunoco, as well as independent brands.

Peak Energy also operates Time Out! Markets.

Matrix Capital Markets Group Inc. advised Peak Energy on the sale and provided merger and acquisition advisory services, which included valuation advisory, marketing the business through a confidential, structured sale process, and negotiation of the sale. The transaction was managed by Cedric Fortemps, CFA, co-head of Matrix's Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group; Vice President Andrew LoPresti, CFA and CPA; and Senior Analyst Michael Tucker, CFA.

"It was a difficult decision to sell the business. I am very thankful for the talented people that helped us build the company over the years," said Peak Energy President Todd Blevins. "I enjoyed working with Cedric and his team at Matrix. They managed the sale from valuation to closing with an organized and professional process and I am very pleased with the outcome. In addition, Otto Konrad and his legal team at Williams Mullen were excellent to work with and helped make this transaction a success."

Otto Konrad, Amber Duncan, Lauren Pennington and Elizabeth Chapman of Williams Mullen served as legal counsel for Peak Energy.

"The density of Peak's retail and wholesale assets in growing markets made the opportunity very attractive to companies in the industry looking to expand," commented Fortemps. "We're pleased that we were able to achieve a very successful outcome on an accelerated timeline for the Blevins family and are excited for what lies ahead for them."

The transaction marks the second acquisition this month for Majors Management.

"Todd Blevins and all members of his team have built a great organization. We hope to build upon their success and grow our footprint in Western North Carolina and Tennessee," said Majors Management President Ben Smith.

Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Majors Management is owner, developer and operator of convenience stores and a distributor of high-quality branded motor fuels. Majors and its affiliates supply fuel to more than 1,000 locations and partners with leading petroleum brands including BP, Shell, Chevron, Exxon, Marathon, Citgo, Mobil, Texaco, Valero, Phillips, Sunoco, 76, and Alon. Its current markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

In the last two years, Majors has completed 12 acquisitions across 11 states and expanded its geography in the mid-Atlantic and Texas while complementing its footprint throughout the Southeast.