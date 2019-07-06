Peapod Spotlights Retailer Digital Media Platforms

CHICAGO — As retailers and consumer packaged goods companies compete to reach customers along their shopper journey, retail media has become an essential tool in marketing.

Mark Williamson, vice president of Peapod Digital Labs, outlined his company's activity in the growing marketplace of retailer-operated digital media platforms at the 10th annual League of Leaders meeting, which took place June 3-5 in Chicago.

Hosted by the Path to Purchase Institute, a leading member-based community for consumer goods professionals, League of Leaders brings together some of the industry's most prominent professionals.

Ahold Delhaize launched Peapod Digital Labs in May 2018 to drive digital and e-commerce innovation across the company, which includes the Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant Food, Hannaford and Giant/Martin's supermarket chains, along with online grocery retailer Peapod.

"For both retailers and consumer product manufacturers, retailer media platforms represent a dynamic opportunity to engage with consumers at critical moments in their path to purchase journey," said David Shanker, executive director of Path to Purchase Institute and CEO of EnsembleIQ. "We are excited to help our members tackle this evolving, increasingly important aspect of retailer-manufacturer collaboration."

Williamson joined executives from The Coca-Cola Co., SC Johnson, Del Monte Foods, Starcom, Valassis Digital and other industry-leading companies on the meeting's agenda, which also featured workshops on employee motivation and the evolving definition of a "shopper marketer."

To learn more about the League of Leaders and how to become a member

