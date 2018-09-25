Peek-a-Booth: A NACS Show Expo Floor Preview

blu/Fontem Ventures, Booth 417

Cigarettes, Electronic Cigarettes, Other Tobacco Products

Fontem Ventures’ blu brand will be showcasing the most recent extension of its myblu product line: myblu Intense Nicotine Salt Liquidpods. Located in a "Cool New Product" display at blu’s booth, attendees will get an exclusive look at the brand’s first pre-filled liquidpods that feature a proprietary blend of nicotine salt e-liquid.

blu will also announce a myblu Intense flavor line extension for the first time at the NACS Show, unveiling two additional flavors coming in February 2019. Additionally, it will reveal the Mint-sation myblu Intense Bundle Kit and the Tobacco myblu Intense Bundle Kit, both of which are slated for a February 2019 release.

For those new to the brand, blu will have its full portfolio on display, with supporting product education around each line. As an added bonus, attendees will have the opportunity to personalize their own myblu device and enter a daily prize giveaway.

The company says it will be celebrating the blu brand’s legacy at the show. "blu has been around for 10 years, continually providing products that consumers have come to know, trust and love," according to a spokesperson. "Over the years, we’ve cultivated a product that truly appeals to every adult vape consumer and their varying preferences in flavor and usability. We now offer leading nicotine salt liquids with Pyrisalt, and we’re continuing to add unique flavors and products to the blu brand to enhance the consumer journey."

According to blu, closed pod systems represent a rapidly growing segment of the U.S. vapor market today. Having recognized that consumers are increasingly gravitating toward pod-style devices, blu has been working diligently to maximize its offerings and ensure the brand can continue to provide options that truly satisfy adult vapers and smokers. It is also seeing an increased interest in nicotine salt e-liquids.

As an overall theme, blu is honoring the unsurpassed loyalty it believes it has received from consumers and retail partners along the way.

"We feel we have done a great job establishing a real emotional connection with our consumers, proudly consider ourselves a partner in profit to retailers, and plan to continue on this path for years to come," the spokesperson concluded.