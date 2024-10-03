Pennsylvania C-stores Team Up With Vroom & Uber for Alcohol Delivery

The program launched with several pilot stores in Pennsylvania in September, and more than 200 additional stores across the state are set to come on board within the next two months. Together, these stores will cover a large portion of the state.

In addition to alcohol, retailers will be able to offer everything in their store, utilizing Vroom Delivery's Automated Menu Management system that automatically lists all inventory that is in-stock within the physical store without any manual menu maintenance by the retailer. This allows for large, accurate menus with thousands of SKUs as well as the same deals and offers that are available in-store, according to Vroom.

Stores will also be able to utilize their loyalty programs online for customers that are already enrolled and new customers may elect to sign up when placing an order.

"Before we launched this partnership with Uber, Pennsylvania retailers who wanted to offer online ordering of alcohol had to work through the intricacies of state regulations alongside a compliant courier service in what was a cumbersome and time-consuming process," said John Nelson, CEO of Vroom Delivery. "We have now made this process generalizable so that any retailer on Vroom Delivery that sells alcohol in-store can now do so online in a compliant manner. We are excited to see what this can do to boost the online sales and customer base for our partner retailers not only in the alcohol category, but also to their foodservice offerings as this becomes an increasingly important part of the industry."

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Miami, Vroom Delivery is a full-stack e-commerce solution for convenience stores, providing every technical aspect required for c-store chains to operate and manage their own e-commerce and delivery services.