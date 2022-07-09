Advertisement
People on the Move: 7-Eleven, Casey's, Foxtrot & Love's Travel Stops

Dawn Foods, Impact 21, Mars, PFMA, SAS, TriMark also announced personnel moves.
Sanestina Hunter
Associate Editor
Katie Heckman Philips, 7Eleven
Katie Heckman Phillips, senior marketing manager

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers, and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top of the industry. 

7-Eleven Inc.

Path to Purchase Institutenamed Katie Heckman Phillips, 7-Eleven Inc. senior marketing manager, to its 40 Under 40 list. 

Phillips started her 7-Eleven career in 2015 in digital marketing, building coordinated communication plans across owned media channels. In 2017, she developed and managed the go-to-market strategies to launch the new 7NOW Delivery digital platform, giving customers new ways to connect with the brand. 

As a pioneer and leader of the retailer's 2021 shopper marketing programs, targeting lapsed customers and Gen Z, and driving usage of the 7Rewards loyalty program, Phillips leveraged data and insights to identify the right partners for each program — gaming, football, the summer season and charitable giving — to drive results.

Logo for Casey's General Stores Inc.

Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores appointed Sri Donthi to its board of directors. Donthi brings more than 25 years of experience leading information technology teams in the retail, consumer products, and technology industries.

Donthi currently serves as executive vice president and chief technology officer at Advance Auto Parts, a North American automotive aftermarket parts provider, a role he has held since 2018. He is responsible for Advance’s overall IT organization, technology platforms, and related strategic initiatives.

Prior to joining Advance, Donthi spent 14 years at PepsiCo, Inc., where he held a number of leadership roles, most recently as chief information officer and senior vice president of Frito-Lay North America and Global e-Commerce. His team led a comprehensive transformation effort to digitize many aspects of their core business.

Before that role, Donthi spent 10 years at Motorola in various IT leadership roles.

"We are pleased to welcome Sri to the Casey’s board of directors as he adds significant technology experience to our current board capabilities. His expertise in leading organizations to deliver business value through the innovative use of technology will benefit Casey’s and its team members, guests, and shareholders," said Lynn Horak, Casey’s board chair.

Dawn Foods Felisa Stockwell
Felisa Stockwell, vice president of global people and culture

Dawn Foods 

Dawn Foods promoted Felisa Stockwell to vice president of global people and culture. She will lead Dawn’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts globally.

In her new role, Stockwell and her team will also focus on strategies to support talent management and development across Dawn. 

Stockwell joined Dawn in 2017 and has continuously delivered impactful programs to elevate the team member experience and drive the organization forward. In 2020, she led the formalization of the organization's global DEI strategy and built a team focused on developing Dawn's culture and talent across the globe.

Under Stockwell's leadership, Dawn's efforts around DEI were recently recognized by Crain's Detroit as a 2022 Excellence in HR Award winner.

In addition to her work at Dawn, Stockwell participates in many industry events to promote DEI efforts, including the American Bakers Association NextGen Baker Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Working Group.

Jeannie Amerson, vice president of marketing
Jeannie Amerson, vice president of marketing

Enmarket

Enmarket named Jeannie W. Amerson as vice president of marketing for the growing Savannah-based chain. 

Amerson brings more than 20 years of experience to her new role. Prior to joining Enmarket, she led program management for digital customer marketing category management and foodservice at Impact 21.

She also previously served as senior customer marketing and loyalty manager for Circle K of North America and director of consumer engagement with ZipLine (owned by PDI). Her first 20 years in the convenience store industry were with The Jones Co./Flash Foods in Waycross, Ga.

"Enmarket is an early adopter of technology to help us serve and engage with our customers," said Enmarket President Matt Clements. "Jeannie has the skill set for that, as well as a heart for our company culture and purpose to 'enrich life' for our team, customers, partners, and communities. She brings a national perspective to our marketing strategies, too."

Foxtrot

Foxtrot hired Liz Williams as president and chief financial officer (CFO) of the company. Williams previously served as CEO of Dry Bar and the CFO of Taco Bell. 

She joins Foxtrot at a time of tremendous growth, as the brand plans to open 50 stores in the next two years, including its first store in Austin, Texas.

In her new role, she will accelerate Foxtrot's retail expansion with a focus on driving customer experience and operational excellence every step of the way. Additionally, she will oversee the operations, finance, strategy, real estate, human resources, supply chain, and growth teams. 

As a seasoned operational executive leading cult-favorite brands, she will also spearhead operations as the brand continues to evolve its culinary offerings across all day parts, including the launch of pizza and a new PM café program, while implementing new inventory and delivery operations that improve Foxtrot's ability to deliver consistent execution that delights customers.

Impact 21

Impact 21 welcomed Donna Perkins as the new principal consultant. Perkins will be instrumental in helping clients drive efficiency and profitability through improved business practices and better leveraging of retail technology and data. 

Perkins brings extensive knowledge and expertise to Impact 21 in the areas of data standards, accounting, retail automation, POS, ERP, and Pricebook. She also brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in retail automation, technology, and project management, resulting in high-payoff deliverables that impact both the top and bottom lines. 

Before joining Impact 21, Perkins served as standards manager at Conexxus where she managed the association's working groups and helped develop industry data and technology standards as well as documentation. 

Prior to that, Perkins spent 22 years at Calloway Oil, holding many roles, primarily in Pricebook, accounting, retail automation, and technology. During her tenure, she was the project lead for the team that reviewed, selected and ultimately implemented a new ERP system.

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores logo

Love's Travel Stops

Love's hired Les Thompson as its first chief human resources officer and vice president of human resources, reporting to Love's President Shane Wharton. 

In his new role, Thompson will provide oversight and direction for Love's human resources, and operations and support overall organizational goals for growth and profitability through an effective human resources strategy.

Thompson brings extensive experience in a variety of areas, including business and human resources, leadership, employee relations, strategic planning, talent management, acquisitions and development.

"Adding the CHRO position strengthens Love's commitment to being a great place to work and attracting and retaining talented people as the company continues to grow," Wharton said. "Les' broad human resources knowledge, visionary mindset and ability to anticipate challenges make him the perfect fit for this role."

Mars

Mars CEO Grant F. Reid is retiring after leading the business through a period of unprecedented growth, impact and transformation for more than eight years at the company and 34 years in the business.

Poul Weihrauch will succeed Reid as CEO effective the end of September. 

Board chair, Frank Mars, paid tribute to Reid’s "extraordinary legacy" – highlighting his countless achievements – fusing performance with purpose, delivering sustainable growth, ramping up Mars digital capabilities, building its iconic brands, and expanding into newer territories like veterinary health, pet services and healthy snacking.

As a result, Mars said, sales had grown by more than 50 percent to nearly $45 billion under Reid's tenure and the number of associates had increased from 60,000 to more than 140,000.  

Weihrauch has worked in many parts of the business since joining in 2000 as European brand leader for Snickers. Having led the Mars Food business, he became president of Global Petcare in 2014 and, during that time, has overseen significant growth and diversification into veterinary health, diagnostics, data, and platforms, doubling the size of the business. 

Scott Quigg, president & CEO of Pump N' Pantry
Scott Quigg, president and CEO of Pump N Pantry

Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association

The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association welcomed Scott Quigg, president and CEO of Pump N Pantry Inc., to its board of directors. 

Quigg brings more than 30 years of experience in the retail and petroleum industries to the board. 

Prior to Pump N Pantry, Quigg held positions at Cumberland Farms Convenience Stores and Christy's Markets in New England. 

S. Abraham & Sons Inc.

Tom Rogers retired as regional vice president for Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania at S. Abraham & Sons Inc. (SAS),

The industry veteran began his career with SAS in 1998. Throughout the years' Roger was an active member in the Ohio Petroleum Marketers Association, Ohio Wholesale Association, Ohio Association of Convenience Stores, and Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association. 

Prior to joining SAS, he held positions at Stop-n-Go, Robbins Wine & Beer Distributor, and LLJiroch/JF Walker Distributor.

TriMark Logo

TriMark USA LLC

TriMark USA welcomed two new members to its board of directors, industry veterans Doug Jones and Kathy Lane.

Jones brings more than 20 years of experience to the TriMark board and serves as executive vice president and chief supply chain officer at MSC Industrial Supply Co. 

During his tenure, he has held various senior roles in the supply chain industry, with overall responsibility for all aspects of MSC's supply chain, including distribution operations, logistics, engineering, facilities, purchasing, continual improvement, customer solutions, innovation, and information technology.

Prior to joining MSC, Jones was vice president of distribution operations for the central region of the United States for Fisher Scientific Before that, Jones spent 10 years at McMaster-Carr Supply Co., where he held various managerial positions in fulfillment, finance, purchasing, and inventory management.

Lane is an information technology veteran with more than 30 years of experience, including holding senior positions at three Fortune 500 companies. Lane most recently served as executive vice president and chief information officer at The TJX Cos. 

