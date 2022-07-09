People on the Move: 7-Eleven, Casey's, Foxtrot & Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops
Love's hired Les Thompson as its first chief human resources officer and vice president of human resources, reporting to Love's President Shane Wharton.
In his new role, Thompson will provide oversight and direction for Love's human resources, and operations and support overall organizational goals for growth and profitability through an effective human resources strategy.
Thompson brings extensive experience in a variety of areas, including business and human resources, leadership, employee relations, strategic planning, talent management, acquisitions and development.
"Adding the CHRO position strengthens Love's commitment to being a great place to work and attracting and retaining talented people as the company continues to grow," Wharton said. "Les' broad human resources knowledge, visionary mindset and ability to anticipate challenges make him the perfect fit for this role."
Mars
Mars CEO Grant F. Reid is retiring after leading the business through a period of unprecedented growth, impact and transformation for more than eight years at the company and 34 years in the business.
Poul Weihrauch will succeed Reid as CEO effective the end of September.
Board chair, Frank Mars, paid tribute to Reid’s "extraordinary legacy" – highlighting his countless achievements – fusing performance with purpose, delivering sustainable growth, ramping up Mars digital capabilities, building its iconic brands, and expanding into newer territories like veterinary health, pet services and healthy snacking.
As a result, Mars said, sales had grown by more than 50 percent to nearly $45 billion under Reid's tenure and the number of associates had increased from 60,000 to more than 140,000.
Weihrauch has worked in many parts of the business since joining in 2000 as European brand leader for Snickers. Having led the Mars Food business, he became president of Global Petcare in 2014 and, during that time, has overseen significant growth and diversification into veterinary health, diagnostics, data, and platforms, doubling the size of the business.