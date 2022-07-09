People on the Move: 7-Eleven, Casey's, Foxtrot & Love's Travel Stops

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers, and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top of the industry.

7-Eleven Inc.

Path to Purchase Institutenamed Katie Heckman Phillips, 7-Eleven Inc. senior marketing manager, to its 40 Under 40 list.

Phillips started her 7-Eleven career in 2015 in digital marketing, building coordinated communication plans across owned media channels. In 2017, she developed and managed the go-to-market strategies to launch the new 7NOW Delivery digital platform, giving customers new ways to connect with the brand.

As a pioneer and leader of the retailer's 2021 shopper marketing programs, targeting lapsed customers and Gen Z, and driving usage of the 7Rewards loyalty program, Phillips leveraged data and insights to identify the right partners for each program — gaming, football, the summer season and charitable giving — to drive results.

