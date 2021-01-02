People on the Move: Acosta, Core-Mark, Marathon Petroleum, Rutter's & Sheetz

A 25-year veteran of the convenience distribution industry, Pickel has served on numerous industry organization boards and has most recently served as the division manager of AMCON's Crossville, Tenn., facility since 2011. In his position as division manager, he has been instrumental in assisting in the development of tools that enabled AMCON's sales teams to interactively serve retail partners.

Core-Mark Holding Co. Inc.

Core-Mark Holding Co. Inc. appointed to new members to the executive team.

The company named Chris Hobson executive vice president and chief operating officer. He has more than 20 years of experience with Core-Mark. Hobson most recently served as senior vice president for the company's Eastern Divisions. Previously, he served as the senior vice president of Western Divisions, senior vice president of sales and marketing, and in other key roles focused on growth and operational excellence. Earlier in his career, Hobson held progressing leadership roles with 7-Eleven Inc.

In addition, Core-Mark promoted Andy Newkirk to senior vice president of operations, reporting to Hobson. Prior to this role, he served as the company's vice president of operations for four years. Earlier in his career, Newkirk held various senior leadership roles at Sysco Corp. and Kellogg Co.

Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. appointed Brian R. Dickman executive vice president, chief financial officer (CFO) and treasurer, effective Dec. 14, 2020. He succeeded Danion Fielding, who previously announced his intention to resign for personal reasons.

"I am pleased to welcome Brian to our leadership team," said Christopher J. Constant, Getty's president and CEO. "Brian is a seasoned executive with extensive real estate experience and a track record of demonstrated leadership capabilities, which makes him an excellent addition to the Getty team.

"On behalf of our entire company, I want to thank Danion for his service to Getty. We have truly valued his leadership and contributions," he added. "We wish Danion much success in his future endeavors. I anticipate a smooth transition of the CFO position and expect no disruption to the continued execution of our strategic plans."

Dickman brings more than 15 years of REIT experience to Getty, including nearly seven years as a public company executive. He joined Getty from Seritage Growth Properties where he was executive vice president and CFO. Prior to joining Seritage, Dickman was CFO at Agree Realty. Prior to that role, he was a real estate investment banker covering public REITs and other real estate companies beginning at Lehman Brothers in 2005.

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Maryann T. Mannen joined Marathon Petroleum Corp. as executive vice president and CFO effective Jan. 25. Mannen succeeded CFO Donald C. Templin, who recently retired from the position.

Since 2017, Mannen served as executive vice president and CFO of TechnipFMC, a global engineering services and energy technology company incorporated in the United Kingdom and headquartered in Paris and Houston. From 2011 to 2017, she was CFO at FMC Technologies, prior to its merger with Technip SA, which Mannen played a key role in negotiating and executing.

Before that, she served as the company's deputy CFO and treasurer from 2010 to 2011 and vice president of administration from 2007 to 2010. Prior to joining FMC Technologies in 1986, she was finance manager for Sheller-Globe Corp.

Rutter's

Rutter's promoted Suzanne Cramer to vice president of human resources. In her new role, she oversees human resources, payroll and recruiting, while working closely with Rutter's 2,500 strong store and operations team.

Joining Rutter's in 2013, she started in marketing as the social media manager, a newly created position. One year later, she was promoted to the role of marketing manager.

Then, in 2016, realizing that her skills could be better utilized in bringing talent to the Rutter's team, Cramer was promoted to director of recruiting. Over the last four years, her role evolved into the director of human resources title, where she built up and managed a nine-person team.

In 2016, Cramer earned Rutter's Making A Difference Award for going above and beyond in her work on a daily basis. Then, in 2017, she was recognized nationally as a Top Women in Convenience by Convenience Store News.