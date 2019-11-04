People on the Move: Altadis USA, Chevron, Coen Markets, Core-Mark, ITG Brands & Marathon Petroleum

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

AlixPartners

Adam Pressman joined AlixPartners' retail practice as a managing director. Pressman brings nearly two decades of consulting experience, including a deep expertise in digital transformation in the retail industry, from hypergrowth direct-to-consumer startups to multi-national Fortune 100 brands.

Prior to joining AlixPartners, he was a partner at consulting firm A.T. Kearney, where he was a member of its digital transformation practice. Pressman also co-founded the firm's integrated customer engagement and design-thinking capabilities, and co-led its retail operations study. Prior to A.T. Kearney, he held the position of consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he conducted several projects related to custom software development and implementation.

Altadis USA Inc.

In a move to support its growth in the U.S. premium cigar market, Altadis USA Inc. named Paul Waller to new head of sales, who previously served as senior division manager of sales. The company also named Brad Winstead, previously vice president of sales, as head of consumer marketing.

Chevron Corp.

Chevron Corp. named George Wall president of supply and trading. He succeeds Colin Parfitt whose appointment as vice president of midstream was announced as part of Chevron's recent management changes.

Wall has more than 37 years of service at Chevron. In his new role, he is responsible for Chevron's global trading activities for crude oil, feedstocks, refined products, natural gas and gas liquids to support the company's crude and gas production operations and refining and marketing network. Before leading supply and trading, Wall served as vice president of Americas Products, U.S. East and Latin America.

He also served as chairman of the American Petroleum Institute's marketing subcommittee.

Coen Markets

Coen Markets made some personnel changes, including promoting Gregg MacQueen to chief financial officer, who joined the company in April 2018 as vice president, finance. He has more than 15 years of experience in senior financial leadership roles and more than 10 years in public accounting and internal audit experience.

Before joining Coen Markets, MacQueen was managing director and lead for technology finance for Bank of New York Mellon.

The company also hired Keith Broviak as senior director, chief marketing officer. He brings with more 20-plus years of experience. Since 1998 Broviak was director of marketing at Rickers, a convenience chain in Indiana.

Core-Mark Holding Co.

Core-Mark Holding Co. Inc. appointed Rocky Dewbre to its board of directors. His appointment increased the size of the board from nine to 10 members.

Dewbre is CEO of Empire Petroleum Partners LLC in Dallas, and served as a board member for CST Brands Inc. from 2016 until 2017. Prior to joining CST Brands' board, he was executive vice president at Sunoco LP from 2014 to 2015. From 1999 until 2014, Dewbre served in a variety of leadership positions at Susser Holdings Corp.

Haskel Thompson & Associates

Haskel Thompson & Associates (HT&A) promoted Eric White to general manager. He will have the responsibility of raising the expectation of the HT&A brand and leading the regional expansion of the company's recruiter base, in addition to the company's business development of go-to-market strategies.

ITG Brands

Two executives are leaving their posts at ITG Brands: Kathy Sparrow, executive vice president of marketing and sales, is entering her retirement effective April 1, and Fred Paternostro, vice president of sales, announced his intention to retire at the conclusion of his transition planning.

Sparrow joined the corporate office in Greensboro, N.C., as director of sales planning and was promoted to general manager, sales planning and operations in 1997. She was named vice president of sales in 1999 and senior vice president in 2006. In 2016, Sparrow was promoted to her current leadership position as executive vice president of marketing and sales.

Paternostro joined the company in 1979 as a sales representative in Paterson, N.J. In 1986, he was promoted to division manager in Columbus, Ohio, then regional sales manager in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1990, followed by his appointment as director of sales for the company’s Midwestern states in 1996. In 2009, he was named vice president of area sales.

He was promoted and moved to the corporate office in 2015 as vice president national sales.

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) appointed Glenn M. Plumby, senior vice president and chief operating officer for Speedway LLC, an MPC officer with the of title senior vice president and chief operating officer, Speedway. The convenience store chain is a wholly owned subsidiary of MPC.

Plumby joined MPC in 1981 and held various accounting and marketing positions until transferring to Emro Marketing Co., the predecessor of Speedway, in 1994. He was appointed vice president of light product marketing in 2000 and served as vice president of marketing from 2003 to 2009. From 2010 through 2017, Plumby held operations posts as both a vice president and a senior vice president.

He was appointed senior vice president and chief operating officer for Speedway in 2018.

Plumby is a member of the board of directors NACS, the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing, and serves as a member of the organization's research council.

The Network of Executive Women

The Network of Executive Women (NEW) named five new members to its board of directors for 2019. Taking seats on the board are: Nicole Carroll, senior vice president of global payment experience and solutions for Visa Inc.; Marla Daudelin, senior vice president, sales for Frito-Lay North America; Alicia Howell, senior vice president, chief accounting officer and controller for 7-Eleven Inc.; Michelle Larson, president of Shaw's and Star Markets at Albertsons Cos.; and Chris Skyers, vice president of private label and own brands for Wakefern Food Corp.

Assuming NEW board roles are: Secretary Abbe Luersman, chief human resource officer at Ahold Delhaize; Treasurer Dagmar Boggs, chief retail sales and bottler operations officer, Coca-Cola North America at The Coca-Cola Co.; Audit Chair Valerie Oswalt, CEO of Century Snacks; and Compensation Chair Kendra Doyel, senior director, human relations at Ralphs Grocery Co. and Food 4 Less/Foods Co. The Kroger Co.

In addition, returning to the NEW board as directors at-large are: Kelly Caruso, senior vice president merchandising, hardlines at Target Corp.; Andy Dunn, senior vice president, digital consumer brands at Walmart Inc.; Michelle Freyre, president, U.S. beauty for Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.; Nicola Johnson, principal, consumer & industrial products practice at Deloitte Consulting; and Kim Underhill, global president at Kimberly-Clark Professional.

Ultimate Sales

Ultimate Sales expanded its services beyond foodservice with significant investment in hiring top-tier sales expertise for the candy, snack and packaged beverage categories. To support the move, Jeff Garlow, previously with Acosta, joined Ultimate Sales as vice president of sales, East, and Tyler Coates, formerly with APF/Tyson and most recently 7-Eleven Inc., joined as vice president of sales, West.

Transitioning from chief financial officer, Karyn Vaughn steps into the CEO role. In addition, Tom Parr, president, and Tom Farnham, executive vice president, will work with owner and founder Wes Stone will focus "on" the business vs. "in" the business, according to the company.

U.S. Tobacco Cooperative Inc.

The board of directors of U.S. Tobacco Cooperative Inc. (USTC), named Oscar J. House as president and CEO. House joined USTC in January 2018 as the senior vice president of manufacturing at USTC's manufacturing facility, U.S Flue Cured Tobacco Growers Inc., in Timberlake, N.C.

Prior to joining USTC, House was the director of operations for Phillip Morris International with oversight of its Bogota, Colombia operations. Prior to that, he served as the director of operations of PTHM Sampoerna in Jakarta, Indonesia. House also held multiple management roles at Liggett Group Inc.