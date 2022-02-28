People on the Move: Alto-Shaam, Arko, Offen Petroleum, Parker's & 7-Eleven

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

Alto-Shaam

Alto-Shaam appointed Gerard Strong as a corporate chef. In his new role, Strong will serve as an application specialist for Alto-Shaam foodservice equipment. His responsibilities include enhancing the Alto-Shaam customer experience through voice-of-the-customer initiatives, as well as executing menu consultations and culinary demonstrations.

With more than 18 years of experience in the culinary industry, Strong has worked in leading positions for various foodservice operations, including professional kitchens, restaurants, and retail establishments. Prior to joining Alto-Shaam, he was the general manager and executive chef at Belfre Kitchen in Delafield, Wis.

Alto-Shaam also promoted Ben Leingang to the role of associate director of national accounts. In this newly created role, he will assist with the strategic development and tactical execution of targeted national chain and multi-unit account growth within the supermarket, c-store and other foodservice markets.

Leingang joined Alto-Shaam as a corporate executive chef in 2019. During his time and throughout the pandemic, he has provided exceptional customer support through culinary demonstrations and consultations both virtually and in-person.

Arko Corp.

Arko Corp. appointed Ross Parman as vice president of investor relations and government affairs. Parman will also manage and direct Arko's investor and corporate communications, including relationships with investors and sell-side analysts.

Prior to joining Arko, Parman was director of communications for Altria. He was responsible for communications initiatives across the enterprise, including regulatory and government affairs. He also previously held several senior roles in consulting, with a focus on highly regulated industries, including energy.