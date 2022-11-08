People on the Move: Alto-Shaam, CITGO Petroleum, NATSO & PetroActive

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

Alto-Shaam

Jack Scott, Alto-Shaam senior vice president of general market sales, will retire at the end of 2022.

Scott began his industry career in 1987, introducing Alto-Shaam products in Australia and the Pacific Rim while working for a distributor. In 1998, he returned to the United States as Alto-Shaam's national accounts manager and western regional sales manager, while maintaining leadership of the Australia and Pacific Rim market. He then advanced to national sales manager before being promoted to his current role.

He served as a prominent industry professional throughout his career, working with many industry organizations, according to the company announcement.

Matt Webber will succeed Scott in the role of senior vice president of general market sales. He joined the company on Sept. 19 and will work closely with Scott through to the end of December.

With more than 15 years of commercial appliance and sales leadership experience, Webber will lead and manage Alto-Shaam's general market sales team in the successful execution of strategic objectives and growth targets. He will plan, direct and coordinate the team in developing strong value-based relationships with customers, manufacturer's representatives and dealer partners. He will report directly to Lucy McQuillan, chief commercial officer.

In another personnel move, Alto-Shaam appointed Paris Dreibelbis as new corporate chef. In his new role, Dreibelbis will serve as a culinary application specialist, providing leading product training and customer support throughout the U.S., demonstrating the capabilities of Alto-Shaam's complete kitchen equipment solutions. He will also be responsible for further enhancing the customer experience through new product development and on-site consultations.

Dreibelbis joins Alto-Shaam with more than 10 years of experience working as a chef at a variety of restaurants and foodservice operations throughout Wisconsin.

Bang Energy

Bang Energy named food and beverage industry veteran Kathy Cole as chief operating officer (COO). Cole will facilitate the integration of a new high-performance operations model at the privately held U.S. company.