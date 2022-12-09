People on the Move: Altria, Paytronix & PepsiCo Inc.

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

Altria Group Inc.

Jacinto "Jase" Hernandez joined Altria Group Inc.'s board of directors as of Nov. 1. He will serve as a member of the Finance and Innovation committees.

Hernandez served as a partner and investment analyst for Capital Group and its subsidiary, Capital World Investors. He joined the Capital Group companies in August 2000 and retired in June 2022 after having spent 22 years covering a variety of industries, including U.S. tobacco, helping lead the research portfolio for one of the largest growth mutual funds in the world and serving in key leadership roles.

Hernandez is a director of Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

In addition, W. Leo Kiely III, a director since 2011, will retire from Altria's board following completion of his current term. He will not stand for re-election at Altria's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Encompass Technologies

Encompass Technologies announced that Ray Guerin, former chairman and CEO of Reyes Beverage Group, joined its board of directors. Guerin's addition comes as the company accelerates growth and scales the Encompass network to unlock growth and drive efficiency for producers, distributors, and retailers across the beverage industry.

Guerin helped lead Reyes to become the country's largest beer wholesaler and the sixth-largest privately held company in the United States. In his 27 years with the company, Guerin played a key role in growing Reyes' employee base from 700 people to 31,000 across 46 states and 18 countries.

Jonathan O'Neil, founder of Encompass, continues as the executive chairman driving the company's solutions strategy.

Paytronix Systems Inc.

Paytronix Systems Inc. named Elizabeth King to the new position of chief people officer (CPO). In this role, King will work closely with company leadership on talent acquisition, engagement, training and development, employee experience, infrastructure and organizational design for the company's worldwide employee base.

As the company's first CPO, King will create a framework for new employee programs and help the company deliver policies and protocols for the changing modern workforce.

King comes to Paytronix from Motif FoodWorks Inc., where she helped the fast-growing food technology company build an employee culture that demonstrated and pushed forward the idea that employees are the reason for the company's success on the product side.

Prior to joining Motif FoodWorks, King worked as a human resources (HR) consultant for Capsule8 Inc., a cybersecurity startup. Her experience also includes roles as HR business partner at Nuance Communications Inc.; HR operations manager for RSA, the security division of EMC; and senior HR positions with BMC Software, The Hanover Insurance Group and Shawmut Design and Construction.

PepsiCo Inc.

PepsiCo Inc. appointed C.D. Glin to president to of the PepsiCo Foundation. He will also continue in his role as global head of philanthropy for PepsiCo and will report to Roberto Azevedo, chairman of the PepsiCo Foundation and chief corporate affairs officer for PepsiCo.