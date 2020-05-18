People on the Move: Beck Suppliers, Jack Link's Protein Snacks, LSI Industries & Stinker Stores

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

Beck Suppliers Inc.

Beck Suppliers Inc. promoted two business leaders earlier this year.

Lee Beckman, who has served as construction manager since 2017, has been promoted to vice president of facilities. He joined the company as a project manager in 2005. Beckman is recognized for his efforts and accomplishments in leading Beck Fuel Systems and Beck Car Wash Systems. In addition to third party fuel and car wash system projects, Beckman also plays a critical role in site design, permitting, construction and maintenance of FriendShip and FriendShip Kitchen locations.

Joe Rosso, who has served as director of dealer operations since 2016, has been promoted to vice president of branded fuels. He joined the company as a dealer sales representative in 2013, after spending most of his career in various corporate roles with BP. Rosso is recognized for the growing role he plays in this division along with the many improvements he has led during his time as director.

Delek US Holdings Inc.

Delek US Holdings Inc. and Delek Logistics Partners LP made several organizational and management changes, and appointed a new chief financial officer (CFO).

Reuven Spiegel is taking on the roles of executive president and CFO following the departure of Assi Ginzburg in May. Spiegel has served as a member of the board of Delek's general partner since July 2014, as a member of the Audit Committee and Conflicts Committee since September 2014 and as a member of the EHS Committee since its inception in October 2016.

Prior to joining the board, he served as CEO of Israel Discount Bank Ltd. from 2011 through 2014 where he had previously held the position of executive vice president from 2001 through 2005. He also served as CEO of IDB Bank of NY from 2006 to 2010.

In addition, Delek made the following executive moves:

Avigal Soreq — executive vice president and chief operating officer of Delek and Delek Logistics. He will maintain responsibility of the commercial group, while also overseeing economics and planning and Delek Logistics operations.

Fred Green — executive vice president of corporate development. He will continue playing an instrumental role in multiple aspects of the business including capital projects and ongoing interaction with investors and stakeholders.

Abby Yates — executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. She was general counsel, chief compliance counsel and senior vice president, human resources of EthosEnergy for six years. She succeeds Regina Jones, who elected to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.

Jack Link's Protein Snacks

Jack Link's Protein Snacks named Kevin McAdams as president, North America. In this role, McAdams has responsibility for Jack Link's United States and Canadian businesses, in addition to oversight of the company's manufacturing and supply-chain operations in the United States, Brazil and New Zealand. McAdams will report directly to CEO Troy Link.

McAdams brings with him more than 25 years of leadership experience, as well as an extensive background in the food and beverage industry, and significant experience driving strong growth and leading talented teams. Prior to Jack Link's, he has served as president at Mizkan America, Schwan's Consumer Brands and Pabst Brewing Co. He also held operating roles with Red Bull North America, The Coca-Cola Co., Frito-Lay North America and The Earthgrains Co.

Lancer Corp.

Lancer Corp. promoted Jason Marrero to vice president of Coca-Cola Enterprise at Lancer Worldwide. Marrero has nearly 20 years of experience and deep expertise in the beverage dispensing industry. During his 10 years with Lancer, he has held positions of increasing responsibility, most recently as senior director of Coca-Cola North America.

Marrero will continue to manage all company activities related to the Coca-Cola account in North America and facilitate, and work with, the Lancer managing directors worldwide to support the growth of the Coca-Cola business unit globally.

LSI Industries

Jeff Davis joined LSI Industries as president, LSI Lighting. He is responsible for the company’s sales functions, and he will lead LSI's commercial planning efforts. Davis reports to Jim Clark, president and CEO of LSI Industries.

Prior to joining LSI, Davis was vice president of sales, wholesale for Reliance Worldwide. He has held executive sales leadership positions at Overhead Door Corp., Uponor Inc., and Kohler Co.

RINAlliance

The RINAlliance board of directors appointed Reo Menning as president and chief executive officer. Menning previously served as executive vice president for FUELIowa, where she headed multiple successful initiatives for both the association and its for-profit subsidiary company, RINAlliance.

As RINAlliance's top executive, she will exclusively lead company initiatives to help renewable fuel blenders across the country take advantage of RIN economics and profits under the Renewal Fuel Standard. In addition to her direct experience with RINAlliance, Menning has improved the financial position, diversified services and invested in future growth as the top executive for Metro Waste Authority in Des Moines and the Silicones Environmental, Health and Safety Council in Washington, D.C.

Snackwerks

Snackwerks named Gunther Brinkman as the new general manager. He will run daily operations, business development and long-term strategy.

With 25 years of experience in the baking and snack businesses, Brinkman brings a diverse background informed by extensive cross-functional experience to his new role. His expertise spans sales, marketing, product development, information technology, customer service, organizational development, and logistics. Prior to joining Snackwerks, Brinkman was the vice president of contract manufacturing for Ideal Snacks; he also held vice president roles at Interbake Foods.