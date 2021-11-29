People on the Move: Beck Suppliers, Kum & Go, CDA, Diebold Nixdorf, GATE Petroleum & Parker's

Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Inc. added William A. (Bill) Borden, corporate vice president of worldwide financial services for Microsoft Corp., to its board of directors.

A veteran leader in the global financial services industry, Borden brings a wealth of experience to Diebold Nixdorf's board. For more than 20 years during his career, he has held various senior leadership positions at some of the largest banking institutions in the United States, including Bank of America and Citigroup. As Microsoft's thought leader in financial services, he is responsible for leading the development and execution of the company's global financial services strategy, supporting its customers in their digital transformation journeys.

Borden is a member of the Executive Leadership Council, a membership organization for the development of global Black leaders. He is committed to helping the communities in which he lives and works through board membership, volunteering and mentoring. For Diebold Nixdorf, Borden will serve on the board's audit and technology committees. His appointment expands the number of the company's directors from 11 to 12.

GATE Petroleum

GATE Petroleum Co. announces promoted Lucas Hildebrand to vice president, finance and administration, secretary and treasurer.

In this role, Hildebrand is responsible for the financial reporting of GATE Petroleum. He also provides support for the company's administrative functions and oversees the company's banking relationships. Hildebrand has been with GATE for 15 years, and previously served as corporate controller.

GPM Investments

GPM Investments LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., welcomed Justin Odom as senior category manager.

Prior to joining GPM, Odom spent more than four years as an associate category manager and category manager at 7-Eleven Inc. where he was responsible for the profitability and growth of assigned categories in 3,000-plus stores throughout 12 states. Before 7-Eleven, Odom spent nearly two years as a category specialist for Sunoco LP.

As senior category manager, Odom will oversee all center store categories across all of GPM's family of community brands. Categories include candy, salty snacks, meat snacks, and sweet snacks. In his new role, Odom will be responsible for setting category strategy, and driving overall sales growth and profitability. He will have one associate category manager and one category manager reporting to him.

Impact 21

Aaron Simpson joined Impact 21 as its newest senior principal consultant. In his role, Simpson focuses on helping Impact 21 clients improve and refine their marketing strategies by providing best practices and insights gained from his career as a marketing executive, which spans over two decades.

Prior to joining Impact 21, Simpson served as vice president and chief marketing officer at Maverik, where he helped build a brand experience that has created thousands of followers and loyal customers. He led a team of 50 associates responsible for customer strategy and program execution, including customer engagement/loyalty, category management, foodservice, merchandising, and marketing to deliver consistent growth in quarterly sales and profits.