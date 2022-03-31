People on the Move: Beck Suppliers, Parker's, CDA & Swisher

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

Bazooka Candy Brands

Bazooka Candy Brands promoted Chris Lomino to senior vice president of sales for the Americas and customer marketing.

He joined the company eight years ago. In his role, Lomino will further enhance Bazooka Candy Brands' strong partnerships with its customers; spearhead key initiatives to drive value for the company, retailers and distributors; and continue to lead and develop a top-notch sales team.

Beck Suppliers Inc.

Industry veteran Joe Rosso retired from Beck Suppliers Inc., finishing out his career as vice president of Branded Fuels at the company.

Rosso joined the Beck Suppliers family in 2013 as a dealer sales representative after spending a significant portion of his career in various corporate roles with BP. The company celebrated Rosso's decade of service with a luncheon.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have had Joe on our team for the past decade," said Dean Beak, company co-owner. "He brought a wealth of knowledge from his 31 years serving in the industry. Joe played an essential role in growing the Branded Fuels Division threefold by building and training a team of exceptional branded fuels specialists. His hands-on leadership approach, coupled with his implementation of new operational processes, developed the branded fuels division into a well-oiled machine, setting a high standard for the organization."

Rosso's success with Beck Suppliers was marked by his transformation in the branded fuel division through business acquisitions and streamlined operations.

"I'm fortunate to have finished 41-year career in this industry with Beck Suppliers," expressed Rosso. "After spending the first three decades in a large corporate environment, an opportunity to work for a successful, family-owned company surfaced. This was a remarkable experience with a culture that is truly unmatched.

"I'm not only proud of the Branded Fuels Division's growth over the last 10 years but also the great people within the organization that made it possible. Beck Suppliers exceeded my expectations as an organization that genuinely cares about their employees like none that I've ever seen before," he added.

CITGO Petroleum Corp.

CITGO made several personnel announcements promoting employees and naming a new member to its board of directors. The moves come as the company expands.

Joe Carroll, chief information officer: Carroll brings over 35 years of experience in the information technology field. In his new role, Carroll leads CITGO's IT and information security and a portion of its operation technology. He joined CITGO in 1994. During his tenure, he worked as the company's systems engineer and held several IT managerial positions before he was promoted to general manager of IT and information security in 2019.

Jerry Dunn, vice president of refining: In his new role, he oversees CITGO's operations in refineries in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas. Dunn previously served as vice president and general manager of the Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex, a position he has held since 2018. He replaces Art Klein, who retired after more than 40 years of service spanning all three CITGO refineries and the corporate office. With over 30 years at the company, Dunn joined the Lake Charles refinery in 1989 as a project manager.

Sterling Neblett, vice president and general manager: Neblett replaces Dunn at his previous role at the Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex, where he began his career in 1990. He served as general manager of engineering and business services at the CITGO Lemont Refinery since August 2021.

Renee Atkins, general manager: With Neblett's move to vice president and general manager, Atkins fills the role of general manager of Engineering and Business Services at the CITGO Lemont Refinery. Atkins previously worked as Corpus Christi area manager East Plant II. She began her career at the CITGO Lake Charles Refinery in 2004.

In addition to the promotions, CITGO appointed Bob Kent to its board of directors. He brings to CITGO more than 40 years of refining experience in the downstream energy segment, including 13 years at CITGO.

Kent's career in the downstream energy segment includes several leadership and executive positions, including serving as director for privately held Sinclair Oil Co. from 2017 until 2022, prior to Sinclair's merger with Holly Frontier. During his time with CITGO, he served as executive vice president of refining after serving as vice president and general manager of both the Lake Charles refinery and the Lemont refinery. Prior to CITGO, he spent 20 years with Koch Industries Inc.