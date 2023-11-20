People on the Move: British American Tobacco, Flavorman & Liquid Barcodes Inc.

Liquid Barcodes Inc.

As part of its ongoing expansion in the North American market, digital marketing technology provider Liquid Barcodes Inc. has added several new members to its team.

Nick Cozad and Elijah Wilson joined the company's sales team in order to work with convenience chains and help them implement loyalty and subscription solutions. Both men have considerable experience in the convenience silo, having worked with Petrosoft and a convenience merchandising company, respectively, according to Liquid Barcodes.

Cody Schneider and Lara Pagendarm-Winter also came on board as a customer service manager for North American and as a marketing specialist, respectively. Both have already begun engaging with customers and implementing marketing strategies.

Saurabh Swarup will continue as general manager and head of sales for the U.S. business, while Carolyn Schnare remains in her role as chief content officer.

S. Abraham & Sons Inc.

Dick Minor, Michigan regional vice president of sales for Imperial Trading Co.'s subsidiary S. Abraham & Sons Inc. (SAS), has retired from the company after 41 years.

Minor began his career with SAS as a sales rep in 1982. In 1986, he was promoted to sales manager in central Michigan before moving onto the role of sales director for the state of Ohio in 1994. While in that position, he helped build a business base which allowed SAS to expand geographically in the state. In 1998, Minor was promoted to regional vice president of sales for eastern Michigan and then took over for the entire state in 2012.

Minor has been an active member of the Michigan Petroleum Association, Central Michigan Oilmen's Club and Detroit Oilmen's Club. He also represented SAS at all association events.

SurgePays Inc.

Gary Chekan joined technology and telecom company SurgePays as the new director of revenue assurance and financial technology, where he will oversee wireless revenue assurance, forecasting, business intelligence reporting and margin efficiencies. He will also be responsible for reporting consolidation across multiple company software platforms, creating centralized sales revenue and back-office visibility for executive management

Chekan has more than 25 years of experience in leading finance organizations at large and small telecom organizations.

"Gary's most recent experience as technology solutions manager at T-Mobile will prove invaluable as we launch our upcoming prepaid wireless brand, LinkUp Mobile, to the underbanked and underserved communities," said Jeremy Gies, president of SurgePays Fintech. "We believe Gary's experience … will help us expedite our nationwide expansion and be more effective in pursuit of our goals."