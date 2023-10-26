People on the Move: CDA, Rutter's & TravelCenters of America

The CDA also named The Hershey Co.'s Brent Cotten its 2023 Dean of the Industry, a recognition which honors manufacturers and other industry members who have demonstrated a strong, continual partnership with, and support of, the distribution class of trade.

Cotten has been with Hershey for more than three decades, working both inside and outside the company to make a positive impact on the industry, the association said. He has held various roles within Hershey, starting as a sales representative before progressing to the position of customer and industry affairs director in 2012. Three years later, Cotten assumed the vice president role, representing Hershey with trade associations, at trade events and at customer events.

[Read more: CDA Advocates for Industry in Return to Capitol Hill]

A staunch advocate for financial oversight of both CDA and the Distributors Education Foundation, Cotten has served both boards of directors and was an inaugural co-chair of the manufacturer's advisory council and an original member of the Events Planning Committee.

Douglass Distributing

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed former NACS chairman William Douglass as the presiding officer of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority for a term set to expire on Feb. 1, 2024. The authority is a political subdivision that allows local transportation planning and project delivery leaders to partner with the state to deliver transportation infrastructure projects that serve the county.

Douglass is currently the owner and chairman of the board of Douglass Distributing. He previously held leadership positions at NACS, the American Petroleum Institute and the Fuels Institute (now the Transportation Energy Institute). Douglass is a former chairman of the Sherman Economic Development Corp. and has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Red River Boundary Commission since 2013.