People on the Move: CDA, Rutter's & TravelCenters of America

Olli Salumeria
California-based producer of Italian-style salami Olli Salumeria appointed Tim Goldsmid as its first CEO.
A 20-year veteran of the consumer packaged goods food industry, Goldsmid will assume the day-to-day leadership of the company with a specific goal of elevating the brand to a leadership position in the production of premium deli meats across North America. He'll do so by elevating the commercial side of the business, including sales, marketing and innovation.
"There is a lot of potential in both the Olli brand and the salami category in general and I'm thrilled for the opportunity to help this company reach the next level," said Goldsmid. "Olli has a world-class product portfolio and the passion of the team here is undeniable. I am eager to help Olli become the leading premium salami brand in the United States."
Prior to joining Olli, Goldsmid led the growth of several large food brands including Pacific Foods, Jack's Links, Red Baron, and several legacy General Mill's brands including Pillsbury, Betty Crocker and Cascadian Farm.
With Goldsmid coming on board, Olli Salumeria's founder Oliviero Colmignoli will remain active in the company's day-to-day business, serving as Olli Salumeria's president with a key role in operations and product development.
Reynolds Marketing Services Co.
Reynolds Marketing Services Co. will be making several leadership changes, effective Dec. 1.
Brent Sabo will be promoted from vice president of strategic accounts to senior vice president of trade marketing. He will be taking over the role from Ed Mirana, who will be moving to a new assignment that will be announced at a later date.
Eric Bandar, currently area vice president for the southern sales area, will assume the role of vice president of strategic accounts and report to Sabo. Bander joined Reynolds in 2007 and has held a number of field sales and account roles before being promoted to his current position in April 2023.
Bryce Green will join Reynolds as the new area vice president for the southern sales area and also report to Sabo. Green joins the company after serving as the cluster head of commercial for British American Tobacco Malaysia.