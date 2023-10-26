Advertisement
10/26/2023

People on the Move: CDA, Rutter's & TravelCenters of America

Reynolds Marketing Services Co. and The Vollrath Co., among others, also made personnel announcements.
Amanda Koprowski
Associate Editor
Amanda Koprowski profile picture

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

Image
Consolidated Sales Network CSN logo

Consolidated Sales Network

Consolidated Sales Network (CSN), a brokerage organization for consumer product manufacturers seeking traditional retail and omnichannel customized solutions, appointed Christina Slemon-Dokos to executive vice president and member of the CSN board of directors.

Dokos will lead the strategic planning and growth initiatives across the CSN network, measuring the impact of new initiatives and their value to the business and key stakeholders. 

She has extensive experience providing strategic and tactical leadership in the convenience, financial, technology and healthcare spaces, spanning from start-ups to Fortune 500 and 100 companies. Dokos has also provided independent consulting services to companies in change management situations. Her most recent role in the industry was with Core-Mark International, where she led the company's North American marketing initiative.

Image
Bill Stein headshot
Bill Stein

Convenience Distribution Association

The Convenience Distribution Association (CDA) acknowledged two new personnel announcements at the 2023 Convenience Distribution Business Exchange (CDBX) in Louisville, Ky.

The organization first elected Bill Stein, executive vice president of enterprise growth at Core-Mark International, to serve as its 2024 chair. An active member of the CDA, Stein serves on the board of directors and co-chairs the Education and Research Committee. 

Stein began at Core-Mark in the early 1990s as a sales consultant in the Los Angeles market. After a brief stint operating a Subway restaurant, he returned to Core-Mark as a foodservice and sales manager. Stein subsequently served as senior vice president for the East, president of the Fort Worth Distribution Center and general sales manager, respectively, before moving into his current role where he oversees the company's growth and expansion initiatives. 

Image
Brent Cotten headshot
Brent Cotten

The CDA also named The Hershey Co.'s Brent Cotten its 2023 Dean of the Industry, a recognition which honors manufacturers and other industry members who have demonstrated a strong, continual partnership with, and support of, the distribution class of trade. 

Cotten has been with Hershey for more than three decades, working both inside and outside the company to make a positive impact on the industry, the association said. He has held various roles within Hershey, starting as a sales representative before progressing to the position of customer and industry affairs director in 2012. Three years later, Cotten assumed the vice president role, representing Hershey with trade associations, at trade events and at customer events.

A staunch advocate for financial oversight of both CDA and the Distributors Education Foundation, Cotten has served both boards of directors and was an inaugural co-chair of the manufacturer's advisory council and an original member of the Events Planning Committee.

Douglass Distributing

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed former NACS chairman William Douglass as the presiding officer of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority for a term set to expire on Feb. 1, 2024. The authority is a political subdivision that allows local transportation planning and project delivery leaders to partner with the state to deliver transportation infrastructure projects that serve the county.

Douglass is currently the owner and chairman of the board of Douglass Distributing. He previously held leadership positions at NACS, the American Petroleum Institute and the Fuels Institute (now the Transportation Energy Institute). Douglass is a former chairman of the Sherman Economic Development Corp. and has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Red River Boundary Commission since 2013.

Image
Michael Crouse headshot
Michael Crouse

Lux Ice USA

Craft ice creator Lux Ice USA appointed food and beverage industry veteran Michael Crouse to the role of CEO.

"We are very excited to have a leader of Michael's caliber join Lux Ice to lead us in the next chapter of our growth story," said Shawn Kilcoyne, Lux founder and chairman. "As we expand our premium craft ice business from retail into restaurants and across other foodservice channels, Michael is ideally suited to rapidly build our distribution and customer partnerships."

Crouse joins Lux Ice with 30-plus years of commercial and general management experience in both the retail and foodservice sectors in North America. His previous roles included president of U.S. foodservice at Kraft Heinz; vice president/general manager of U.S. supermarkets at the Frito-Lay division of PepsiCo Inc.; and head of U.S. prepared foodservice at Tyson Foods.

NACS

Jeff Burrell joined NACS as vice president of retail engagement, where he will be responsible for the overall strategy and execution for engaging senior leaders in new and existing member companies and their employees. 

Burrell will also lead the NACS retailer engagement team and engage with other NACS teams that drive and support industry engagement.

He has extensive industry experience and previously held senior executive positions at TravelCenters of America, Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K and bp. 

Image
Tim Goldsmid headshot
Tim Goldsmid

Olli Salumeria

California-based producer of Italian-style salami Olli Salumeria appointed Tim Goldsmid as its first CEO.

A 20-year veteran of the consumer packaged goods food industry, Goldsmid will assume the day-to-day leadership of the company with a specific goal of elevating the brand to a leadership position in the production of premium deli meats across North America. He'll do so by elevating the commercial side of the business, including sales, marketing and innovation. 

"There is a lot of potential in both the Olli brand and the salami category in general and I'm thrilled for the opportunity to help this company reach the next level," said Goldsmid. "Olli has a world-class product portfolio and the passion of the team here is undeniable. I am eager to help Olli become the leading premium salami brand in the United States."

Prior to joining Olli, Goldsmid led the growth of several large food brands including Pacific Foods, Jack's Links, Red Baron, and several legacy General Mill's brands including Pillsbury, Betty Crocker and Cascadian Farm.

With Goldsmid coming on board, Olli Salumeria's founder Oliviero Colmignoli will remain active in the company's day-to-day business, serving as Olli Salumeria's president with a key role in operations and product development.

Reynolds Marketing Services Co.

Reynolds Marketing Services Co. will be making several leadership changes, effective Dec. 1.

Brent Sabo will be promoted from vice president of strategic accounts to senior vice president of trade marketing. He will be taking over the role from Ed Mirana, who will be moving to a new assignment that will be announced at a later date.

Eric Bandar, currently area vice president for the southern sales area, will assume the role of vice president of strategic accounts and report to Sabo. Bander joined Reynolds in 2007 and has held a number of field sales and account roles before being promoted to his current position in April 2023.

Bryce Green will join Reynolds as the new area vice president for the southern sales area and also report to Sabo. Green joins the company after serving as the cluster head of commercial for British American Tobacco Malaysia. 

Image

Rutter's

Philip Santini joined Rutter's as new senior director of advertising and foodservice. Santini will be responsible for overseeing the company's award-winning foodservice program, as well as its advertising department. 

Prior to joining Rutter's, Santini played a pivotal role in launching the quick-service restaurant (QSR) program at the Tin Building in New York alongside chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and the Howard Hughes Corp. He also served as the general manager for Eataly, overseeing operations across nine locations and contributing to the development of QSR concepts.

"We're thrilled to have Philip Santini join the Rutter's team," said Scott Hartman, Rutter's president and CEO. "His extensive experience in growing multiple food service operations, coupled with his proven leadership abilities, make him a valuable addition to our organization. I'm confident that Philip will bring fresh ideas and innovative strategies to our food service and advertising teams."

Image
Truckers Against Trafficking logo

TravelCenters of America

The board of directors of Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) elected TravelCenters of America (TA) CEO Debi Boffa to membership at its quarterly meeting. TAT is a nonprofit organization that works with the trucking, bus and energy industries to combat human trafficking. 

As a TAT board member, Boffa will help guide the organization's strategies, contributing more than a quarter century of experience and expertise to mobilize members of the transportation industries in the fight against human trafficking.

"Truckers Against Trafficking addresses one of the most important issues facing the transportation industry," said Boffa. "Our travel centers are located along the nation's busy interstates, and our team members serve as the eyes and ears of our highways. At TA, we educate and empower our team members to take action to combat this crime, and we remain committed to helping TAT continue its important work."

TA's work with TAT dates back more than a decade, and has included several initiatives to increase awareness and raise funds to combat human trafficking. Most recently, the company raised more than $50,000 for TAT at its annual charity golf outing in August.

Image
Tina Kreidler headshot
Tina Kreidler

The Vollrath Co.

The Vollrath Co. promoted Erik Lampe from president to CEO and appointed Tina Kreidler as its new chief financial officer. 

Lampe will take the helm at Vollrath in the wake of the company's successful navigation of global supply chain challenges through 2022, achieving record-breaking sales over the course of the last year. 

Kreidler joined Vollrath in 2012 as controller and progressed through to her most recent role as vice president of finance.

"I'm excited to lead this incredible team and continue our commitment to serving all our stakeholders inside and outside the company," said Lampe. "[Kreidler's] contributions have been integral to Vollrath's growth, and she'll continue to play a vital role in our future success."

