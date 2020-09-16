People on the Move: Calloway Oil, Kum & Go, Kwik Stop & The United Family

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

Business Accelerator Team

Business Accelerator Team appointed Monique Horn as partner of the group. Her experience developing and integrating accounting systems, processes and procedures within the convenience and retail petroleum arena spans more than 30 years, almost all of which was at Family Express, where she most recently was chief administrative officer.

During her tenure at Family Express, Horn served as controller, chief financial officer and chief accounting officer before retiring last year. In addition to specialized accounting and finance related functions, she worked firsthand on fuel procurement and distributing, warehousing and logistics, team building, HRIS and talent development.

In addition to her time at Family Express, Horn owned Small Business Accounting Services LLC where she helped small business owners set up accounting systems, including payroll and tax services, as well as strategic planning related to growing their businesses.

Calloway Oil

Trenton and Julia Langston have been named vice presidents of Calloway Oil Co., an Exxon, Gulf and unbranded fuel company and operator of 23 E-Z Stop Food Marts.

"I am excited both as a business owner and a father to welcome Julia and Trenton to the company. Trenton and Julia bring experience in marketing, consumer products and prepared foods, as well as years working with larger organizations and with companies that supply our businesses. With my daughter and son-in-law on board, this is now a company that celebrates four-generations of family leadership," said Tommy Hunt, president and co-owner of Calloway Oil and EZ Stop Food Marts with Carol Calloway Hunt.

Julia has been part of the Calloway/E-Z Stop family, working with the company during summers in high school and college. After finishing her master's in business administration, she moved to Dallas to work as a management trainee with Crossmark, a sales and marketing services company in the consumer goods and services industry. She held multiple positions there before joining Mars Wrigley Confectionery.

Trenton also went to Dallas as a management trainee with Crossmark. He later worked with Rug Doctor and FreshOne before joining Radio Systems Corp. in Knoxville, Tenn. He worked on the SportDOG and PetSafe Brands for three years before the move to Calloway.

The Category Management Association

The Category Management Association (CMA) announced a new strategic direction for its board and named a chairman of the board.

Earlier this year, the CMA board approved a new charter which will shape the future of the association. It includes a new content agenda focused around the evolution of category management in an omnichannel world, an approach to include the broader membership in content development (as part of working committees), and taking a stronger hand in guiding the industry around major issues and opportunities.

With the change, CMA added a chairman of the board to help lead the association's efforts. Chairmanship will be a rotating position, occupied by a sitting executive from one of the 15 board member companies.

The first official chairman is Mike Gervasio, who serves as vice president, category leadership at PepsiCo Inc. He has more than 32 years of consumer package goods industry experience, including 22-plus years at PepsiCo.

The CMA Board is comprised of 15 member companies including: Walmart, Kellogg's, Redbull, Tyson, Nestle Purina, Walgreens, Lowes, Ace Hardware, The Hershey Co., The Coca-Cola Co., ConAgra Brands, Reynolds Brands, PepsiCo, General Mills and Mars Petcare.

Consolidated Sales Network

Consolidated Sales Network (CSN) appointed Fred Rosen to president as Dave Tucci, executive director, retired from company on July 1.

Rosen has 40 years of experience in the sales agency business, including owning his own brokerage company, Apple Food Brokerage, in metro New York. For 19 years, he served in leadership positions with Acosta Sales & Marketing, including the role of senior vice president, Small Format. Most recently, Rosen was senior vice president, Convenience, DSD & Foodservice at Harvest Hill Beverage Co.

Tucci's retirement comes 21 years after he became a founding member of CSN in 1999. Previously, he was president of Key Sales Group, a food brokerage company he helped establish in 1993.

Tucci will continue to be active in CSN in a consulting role.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc. promoted Ana Cristina Fonseca to a newly created role, vice president, Product Management. A 28-year employee at the company, Fonesca now leads the product management team and enhances supply-chain capabilities to help Del Monte Fresh Produce meet the future needs of the organization.

This change comes as Scott Owens, an industry veteran who previously worked for Wonderful Citrus, Chiquita Brands International and General Mills before joining Del Monte Fresh Produce, departed the company on June 10.

Kum & Go LC

Kum & Go made two new hires this summer. Tracy Ging joined the company as chief marketing officer and Levon Hooks joined as chief information officer.

Ging joins Kum & Go from S&D Coffee and Tea, where she was chief business officer and worked with major foodservice and convenience partners on their better-for-you beverage programs, sustainable sourcing strategies, and overall menu innovation.

Throughout his career, Hooks has held senior technology leadership roles focused on application development, program management and security integration. His experience includes prior roles with Accenture, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and JP Morgan delivering large technology projects across diverse business sectors. He was previously the chief information officer for Global Corporate Solutions at Jones Lang LaSalle, where his primary responsibilities included driving the strategic growth and direction for the corporate solutions line of business globally.

Ging and Hooks will report to President Tanner Krause.

Kwik Stop Convenience Stores

Kwik Stop Convenience Stores recently filled several director positions. The new directors are Connie Breach, director of finance; Shannon Lange, director of fuel and marketing; Thom Wolfgang, director of operations; M. David May, director of foodservice; Danielle DeVoogd, director of human resources; and Sean O'Neill, director of business development.

Paytronix Systems Inc.

Paytronix Systems Inc. appointed Amy Porter, founder and executive chairman of Affinipay, to the its board of directors. Porter founded Affinipay in 2005 to build a payments technology company serving professional services businesses.

The United Family

The United Family made several leadership moves. Tony Crumpton was named the chief merchandising officer (CMO); Greg Ammons moved to executive vice president of supply chain and strategic projects; and Chris Farr became director of e-commerce.

During his 37-year tenure with United, Crumpton held leadership positions in store management, operations, fuel, facilities and logistics. As CMO, he leads all merchandising and marketing efforts for the company.

Ammons joined United in 2000 as an assistant store director after 25 years at Albertsons Food & Drug, Ammons joined the United team in 2000 as an assistant store director. At United, he served as regional vice president for the Amarillo, Texas, region and vice president of strategic initiatives.

Farr started his at United in 2005 as a checker and went on to serve as grocery manager and as service manager at two different stores, before landing the role of assistant store director in Plano. In 2016, Chris launched e-commerce for the United division.