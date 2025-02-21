People on the Move: The Campbell's Co., CDA, Parkland, PepsiCo & The Wills Group

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Krispy Krunchy Chicken named Matt Testa its chief operations officer. As the newest member of executive leadership, he will focus on strengthening the sales and operations teams for the brand, which licenses more than 3,000 locations.

"Matt brings us a proven track record of success and growth in c-stores. He has a visionary approach for leading teams to maximize impact, efficiency and ease for operators," said Jim Norberg, CEO of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. "Matt's extensive experience will be instrumental as we continue to grow our store count, increase same-store sales, and streamline operations to further build on our momentum and position the brand for even greater success."

Prior to joining the company, Testa spent more than 20 years with the Pilot Flying J network. He joined Pilot in 2000 as a general manager and, throughout his tenure he moved up to various leadership roles, culminating in his service as zone vice president of operations, a position he held for nearly six years.

Mini Melts USA

Mini Melts USA appointed Jerry Law as chief operating officer (COO). Law, who joined Mini Melts in April 2024, brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the frozen food industry and spearheads the brand's operational and distribution growth across the United States.

In his role as COO, Law oversees Mini Melts' nationwide network of more than 25 distribution centers. Since joining Mini Melts, Law has focused on strengthening operational efficiencies and scaling the company's presence in new markets while maintaining the joy and innovation that have made the brand a leader in the frozen novelty category.



Before joining Mini Melts, Law served as CEO of Real Good Foods, a high-growth emerging frozen food brand, where he oversaw the company's rapid expansion, including building a product portfolio that grew category sales and engaged more than 500,000 followers across social platforms. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at J&J Snack Foods Corp. where he led the $880 million snack food division, overseeing 16 plants and more than 4,200 employees, while driving record-breaking revenue growth.

Parkland Corp.

Marcel Teunissen, Parkland Corp.'s former CFO, transitioned to the new role of president, North America, responsible for Canadian and U.S. operations. The change, which is part of the company's executive succession plan, was effective Jan. 1.

"Parkland takes a thoughtful approach to senior executive development and progression," said Bob Espey, president and CEO. "Marcel has been Parkland's [CFO] since 2020. During this time, he has demonstrated tremendous business acumen and proven he is a progressive and exceptional leader. I am delighted he will lead our Canadian and U.S. businesses and have confidence that, under his leadership they will contribute strongly to the company's continued growth."

Also effective Jan. 1., Brad Monaco took title to the interim CFO. He will report to Parkland's Espey and work closely with the company's board of directors. Monaco has held progressively senior finance roles at Parkland including director, capital markets, and vice president finance for the company's Canadian business segment.

Parkland has retained a leading global executive recruitment firm to conduct a search for a permanent CFO.

Performance Food Group Co.

Performance Food Group Co.'s (PFG) board of directors approved two changes to the company's leadership team. Scott McPherson was promoted to president and COO, while Craig Hoskins transitions into the newly established position of executive vice president and chief development officer.

Both appointments were effective Jan. 1.

In his new role, McPherson will continue overseeing PFG's three business segments: foodservice, convenience and Vistar. He will focus on the company's growth and will be responsible for all aspects of these businesses. McPherson will report to George Holm, PFG's chairman and CEO.

Throughout his 30-year career, McPherson has held numerous leadership positions with Core-Mark including senior vice president roles for the company's U.S. division, corporate development; COO; and president and CEO. Most recently, he served as executive vice president and chief field operations officer at PFG.

Hoskins will now lead the integration efforts of PFG's two recent acquisitions, Cheney Brothers Inc. and Jose Santiago Inc. For the past three years, Hoskins served as president and COO of PFG. He has also held positions as president and CEO, Performance Foodservice, and president and CEO, PFG Customized. His career with PFG began in 1990 with the legacy company that became Vistar, where he successively held roles in marketing, sales, purchasing and operations.

PepsiCo Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc. appointed Christine Tammara senior vice president and controller, effective May 3, succeeding Senior Vice President and Controller Marie Gallagher, who previously announced her intention to retire. Tammara will report to PepsiCo Chief Financial Officer Jamie Caulfield.

Tammara joined PepsiCo in 2007 and has served as senior vice president, controller, PepsiCo Beverages North America since June 2023, where she drove the sector's control agenda, oversaw financial reporting and control execution, and partnered with the business on accounting and transformation solutions.

Prior to that, Tammara served as senior vice president and general auditor from February 2021 to June 2023 and as vice president and assistant controller, technical accounting and policy from June 2016 to February 2021, and held a succession of roles in the company's control function.