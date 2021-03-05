People on the Move: Casey's, Choice Market, Douglas Co., McLane & NCA

"Paul's longtime retailer experience paired with his cybersecurity expertise will take Casey's security strategy to the next level," Butler said. "I am pleased to have him join the information technology leadership team at Casey's as we evolve our organizational structure and support Casey's strategic plan."

With 35 years of experience in cybersecurity, network operations, and telecommunications, Suarez will provide strategic leadership and direction for Casey's information security function.

He most recently served as the CISO of Walmart International in Bentonville, Ark. Before joining Walmart, Suarez worked in the Washington, D.C., area in cybersecurity business development roles for RSA and Avaya. He is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy and served his entire 27-year Air Force career in the fields of cybersecurity and IT.

Choice Market

Choice Market added two new executives to its leadership team: Chief Operating Officer Ben Kipfer and board member Sam Holloway.

Kipfer joins Choice from Accenture, where he spent 11 years in the company's technology consulting and retail practice. At Choice, he will be responsible for all operations and technology activities.

Holloway co-founded and served as former chief customer officer at GoSpotCheck. She played a critical role in developing the vision and building customer advocacy to inform GoSpotCheck's product roadmap to guide innovations in machine learning, image recognition and intelligent workforce collaboration. In 2020, she helped lead the divestiture of GoSpotCheck to Form.com to create a 300-employee global organization focused on mobile workflow automation. Currently, Holloway serves as co-founder of Hat Labs, a small team that builds software to power the future of work.

On Choice's board of directors, Holloway will contribute to strategic decision making on behalf of the brand, including growth plans, appointment of executives, and achieving company goals.

Cubby's Inc.

Mike Wilson joined Cubby's Inc.'s executive team as the chief operating officer. Wilson previously worked with The Pantry Inc. and its Kangaroo Express c-store chain, CEFCO Convenience Stores, and Holmes Oil Co.'s Cruizers c-store network.

Delek US Holdings Inc.

Delek US Holdings Inc. appointed of Todd O'Malley to executive vice president, chief commercial officer.

"We are pleased to welcome Todd to the Delek family" said Uzi Yemin, chairman, president and CEO of Delek US. "Todd brings a wealth of private equity, trading, capital markets, operations, and management expertise in the energy and renewable sectors to his role at Delek. This aligns our company for future growth with strong proven leadership."

Prior to joining Delek, O'Malley served as a special advisor to a number of private equity and public company CEO's and boards regarding corporate strategy, M&A/divestments, financial structuring, and commercial optimization.

He previously served as president and CEO of Citizens Cos., executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Gulf Oil, president of PBF Logistics, and senior vice president and chief commercial officer of PBF Energy.

Douglas Cos.

Douglas Cos. promoted Jeff Thompson to vice president of sales and marketing and Jennifer Uncel to chief financial officer.

Thompson has spent more than 25 years in the convenience distribution industry and started with Douglas Cos. in 1998, beginning as a territory account manager. He has worked as a regional sales manager, director of food service, and chief marketing officer during his tenure.

Thompson is active in various industry related association boards and is currently serving as vice president of the Southern Leadership Division for the Southern Association of Wholesale Distributors in La Grange, Ga.

Uncel began working with the company in 2003 as a controller and most recently has served as the chief accounting officer. She was named Employee of the Year in 2015.

Impact 21

Lisa Biggs, president of Impact 21, added the role of CEO to her responsibilities. Lesley Saitta, former CEO, moved to a new role as Impact 21 chair.

Biggs has served as managing partner and president for the past 22 years, leading Impact 21's administrations. She has led many teams throughout the organization and has played an integral role in cultivating Impact 21's culture and in building strong, lasting relationships with clients and partners.

As Impact 21 chair, Saitta is focused on developing its expanding solutions, services and partners globally, leading Impact 21's new advisory board, and serving on the NACS Supplier Board.

In addition, Rob Gallo, chief marketing officer, added the role of chief strategy officer at Impact 21. He will develop and lead its expanded practices, which will provide additional unique expertise and focused solutions to serve Impact 21 clients. Scott Burchfield, interim vice president of operations, assumed the role of chief operating officer, leading Impact 21's operations and business transformation internally and with clients to deliver on services. Gallo and Burchfield will serve on Impact 21's newly formed Executive Team.

Impact 21 also appointed Pete Chrystal and Matt Dicke as its newest principal consultants. Chrystal brings his expertise and experience in all aspects of security and loss prevention to Impact 21. Prior to Impact 21, he was the loss prevention manager for TravelCenters of America LLC.

Dicke is a 20-year veteran of project management, research, and analytics with experience in leadership, shopper and customer insights, and both market and competitive research. He joins Impact 21 from Kantar Consulting.