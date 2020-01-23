People on the Move: Casey's General Stores, Growth Energy, Insite AI & The Spinx Co.

Casey's General Stores Inc.

Jay Soupene, senior vice president of operations at Casey's General Stores Inc., joined the Hope For The Warriors board of directors.

Soupene is a retired Army lieutenant colonel. He attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and was commissioned in 1991 as a second lieutenant in the Field Artillery. As a field artillery officer, he served in a multitude of leadership positions during two deployments to Iraq and with humanitarian assistance in New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

After 20 years of service, Soupene retired from the military and began his civilian career with Casey's General Stores in 2011. His military awards include the Bronze Star (1OLC) and the Meritorious Service Medal (3OLC).

"I am truly honored to have this opportunity to serve our veterans as part of the Hope For The Warriors team," said Soupene. "This is an amazing organization, fully committed to our post-9/11 service members and their families."

Convenience Distribution Association

The Convenience Distribution Association (CDA) promoted Angie Simonetti to executive vice president and Alex Swaim to senior director of technology and communications.

"The promotions of Alex and Angie align with the strategic plan to position the association for long-term continued success in the convenience distribution industry. We are committed to building an enduring association, and I couldn't be more encouraged than to announce these promotions," said Kimberly Bolin, CDA president and CEO. "Their expertise will contribute to CDA's future as we work every day to stay relevant for our members and the future of the industry."

In addition, CDA hired Kimberly Kissel as director of education. She will coordinate the association's education foundation, all educational aspects, including in person sessions at annual events and online, and assist in various aspects of event planning, preparation and delivery.

She comes to CDA with more than 17 years of association and society experience, most recently serving as director of education for the Foodservice Consultants Society International, The Americas Division.

FUELIowa

The FUELIowa board of directors elected Ronald N. Langston as president and CEO, effective Jan. 20. He succeeds Dawn Carlson, who previously announced plans to leave the association in February 2020.

In addition to his association executive duties, Langston will assume President and CEO responsibilities for HealthAlliance Benefit Plan, a Multiple Employer Welfare Association (MEWA) operated by FUELIowa that provides benefits services to member companies. He also will serve on the board of directors for RINAlliance, a for-profit company owned by FUELIowa that helps member and non-member clients from across the nation manage RIN economics and profits under the Renewable Fuel Standard.

Langston returns to Iowa from Washington, D.C., where he has been working as a senior consultant and director of Small and Medium Enterprises with The Stevenson Group, as well as principal consultant for Langston Global Enterprises LLC.

Carlson led the organization for 17 years. She began her career with the association in 1995 and was named president and CEO in 2003. Four years later, she helped create RINAlliance.