People on the Move: Casey's, The Hershey Co. & Parkland

Seyler joined SurgePays in March 2024 as director of sales, where she increased the company's retail partner network and drove a 400% surge in cellular top-up revenues.
In her expanded role, Seyler will lead the company's sales strategy, focusing on scaling LinkUp Mobile, accelerating prepaid market penetration and broadening SurgePays' digital services portfolio.
"Allison's impact has already been transformative as evidenced by the expansion of our retail footprint and increased revenues," said Brian Cox, chairman and CEO of SurgePays. "We are confident that her strategic approach will play a pivotal role in driving sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value."
Seyler will lead a team of sales professionals, fostering a results-driven, high-performance culture that empowers her team with the tools to increase the SurgePays distribution footprint nationwide. She holds a B.A. from the University of California, Irvine.
Talking Rain Beverage Co.
Talking Rain, makers of Sparkling Ice, brought on Chelsea Sobran as vice president of convenience channel. She brings a deep understanding of the consumer landscape and spearheads the company's strategic growth in the convenience store market.
"As with other Talking Rain distribution channels, the convenience store channel strategy revolves around meeting our consumers where they are. When our consumers are on the go, they find the convenience store cold vault a great place to pick out and try new products," said Sobran. "Given the pent-up demand for better-for-you beverages, and Talking Rain’s wide range of offerings, we expect to see Talking Rain more than double its c-store sales over the next three years."
Sobran's role entails growing the company's sales footprint by developing and maintaining relationships with the largest and most complex retailers in the convenience channel and ensuring Talking Rain products look irresistible on the shelf.
Before joining Talking Rain, Sobran spent 10 years at Nestlé Waters North America, where she held roles in sales, analytics and marketing across both Canada and the United States, before moving on to serve as the sales vice president at Keurig Dr Pepper. There she developed and led a sales team for the commercial coffee business unit across convenience, foodservice and hospitality channels.
W. Capra
W. Capra, an end-to-end consulting and services business, appointed Tony Miller as partner. In this role, Miller will focus primarily on the expansion of W. Capra's merger-and-acquisition (M&A) services.
This news comes two months after W. Capra's announcement of a new service dedicated to early-stage M&A for convenience and downstream energy retailing, spearheaded by Partner Lisa Biggs.
"Tony and I have worked together serving this industry for over 20 years. There is no stronger leader and advisor to help all players navigate the complexities of M&A and to drive the greatest value for each transaction," Biggs said. "The M&A environment is highly competitive in this channel, and Tony's experience will be a tremendous asset to our team and our clients."
Miller brings extensive expertise to W. Capra's M&A services, leveraging 30-plus years in the convenience and fuel retailing channel, as well as CPG industries. Miller recently served as president and CEO of Southwest Convenience Stores and MAPCO Express, both subsidiaries of Delek US Holding, a fortune 500 midstream/downstream company.
Under his guidance, Delek successfully developed and executed a comprehensive strategic growth plan designed to maximize shareholder value. In addition to Miller's vast sell-side and buy-side M&A experience with both large and small transactions, he has an extensive background in sales, marketing, operations and executive leadership.
"In today's competitive world of convenience retailing where brand equity, customer loyalty, and prime real estate are essential, mergers and acquisitions are key levers to value creation," Miller said. "I look forward to delivering strategies and portfolios that capture optimal transaction value and detailed action plans to ensure these benefits are realized."
WorkJam
WorkJam, a leading digital frontline workplace, appointed Diane Randolph, the former chief information officer (CIO) of Ulta Beauty, to the company's board of directors.
Randolph, a seasoned retail and technology executive, brings decades of leadership experience in digital transformation, omnichannel strategy, supply chain innovation and customer engagement.
Randolph has held executive leadership roles at some of the most recognized retail organizations. Prior to Ulta, she was CIO at Reitmans Canada Limited, where she spearheaded the company's first e-commerce and supply chain initiatives. She has also served on the Executive Committee of the National Retail Federation CIO Council.
In addition to her operational leadership, Randolph serves on the boards of Dollar Tree, Shoe Carnival, XCCommerce and Flexe Inc., contributing her expertise in retail technology, cybersecurity and enterprise risk management.