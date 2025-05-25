People on the Move: Casey's, The Hershey Co. & Parkland

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

Casey's General Stores Inc.

Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer (CMO) at Casey's, was recently named to the board of directors of national nonprofit Hope For The Warriors.

Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors assists veterans, service members and military families by providing financial, career and educational stability; physical and emotional strength; and social support that builds community.

Brennan, a six-year U.S. Army veteran, has been the CMO at Casey's since October 2019. The convenience store chain has supported Hope For The Warriors for more than 12 years, raising millions in support with its annual round up campaign each fall.

"As a third-generation veteran I am beyond thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to serve with ... the team at Hope For The Warriors in service of their incredible mission," said Brennan.

Celsius Holdings Inc.

Celsius Holdings appointed Eric Hanson as president and chief operating officer. Hanson will report to John Fieldly, who will retain his role as Celsius chairman and CEO.

Hanson will lead key growth-driving functions at Celsius and will apply his nearly three decades of experience in the food and beverage industry to unlock additional synergies with the company's strategic partners. He most recently served as senior vice president of strategic partnerships at PepsiCo, where he managed a portfolio of brands representing more than $3 billion in annual revenue.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric to Celsius during an exciting time for the company as we continue to advance our compelling growth strategy to reach more people, in more places, more often," said Fieldly. "Eric is a proven leader with a wealth of expertise, positioning him well to drive strategic collaboration among our seasoned teams and to lead the integration and optimization of our acquisitions."