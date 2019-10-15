People on the Move: CDA, Delek US, Del Monte, Enmarket, Liquid Barcodes & McKee Foods

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

Burroughs Inc.

Burroughs Inc. appointed Anson Martin as CEO. In this role, Martin is responsible for the strategic performance of the company. Martin joins Burroughs from the energy storage industry where he held a series of executive roles increasing in responsibility; general management, sales, business development and marketing for global enterprises.

Burroughs also appointed Ed Boyd as chief operations officer, a new role reporting directly to the CEO. Boyd had been serving as acting CEO.

Convenience Distribution Association

The Convenience Distribution Association (CDA) elected Scott Carrico, of Richmond Master Distributors in South Bend, Ind., CDA chair for 2020. Carrico, whose father Pat Carrico is a past-chair of the association, has been involved with CDA for many years, serving on the Education & Research Committee, as chair of both the Industry Affairs Committee and Finance Committee, and on the association's board of directors.

Currently, he also serves as president of the Indiana Wholesale Distributors Association and is vice president of the Illinois Association of Wholesale Distributors.

In addition, the association presented George Eversman, executive vice president, retail and business development for DOT Foods in Sterling, Ill., was presented with CDA's Dean of the Industry award.

Eversman joined DOT Foods in 1995 as foodservice marketing manager, heading up supplier relationships. He was promoted to regional sales manager for the southern region two years later, before taking on his current role in 1999.

Delek US Holdings Inc.

Blake Fernandez joined Delek US Holdings Inc. as senior vice president of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence.

He brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the financial arena, including 13 years of sell-side equity research. In his new role, Fernandez will partner closely with the chief financial officer and other key members of the senior leadership team. He is also responsible for leading the enterprise development of the corporate and business unit strategies, business planning, and supporting ideation and research on future growth initiatives by leveraging his deep understanding of environmental, competitive and economic trends, and customer needs.

Keith Johnson, vice president of Investor Relations, will play a continuing role in the newly expanded department.

In addition, Daryl Schofield joined Delek as executive vice president of business development. Schofield brings with him more than 35 years of experience in the energy industry, including having served in multiple senior executive positions at Murphy USA, Talisman Energy, Tesoro Corp. and BP.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc. created a new internal team, a unified North America New Product Development team to better serve its consumers and integrate Mann Packing, a Del Monte Fresh company, into its ongoing product development processes.

As part of this change, Alex McCloskey, director of New Product Development at Mann Packing, will expand his role to oversee not only Mann's, but also Del Monte-branded products across North America. His team will be responsible for leading the innovation and new development processes for all Del Monte Fresh Produce brands on a national basis.

Del Monte also appointed Scott Owens to vice president of Sales & Product Management, N.A. In his new role, Owens will head the banana, pineapple and melon programs, overseeing a strong internal team focused on the core products of Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc. He previously held roles at Wonderful Citrus, Chiquita Brands International and General Mills.

Enmarket

Sean Fatzinger, director of foodservice operations for Enmarket, has been appointed to the board of trustees for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) Georgia Chapter. He joins a group of 18 fellow Trustees to provide strategic guidance, financial oversight, and fundraising assistance for the organization.

Fatzinger is a restaurant industry veteran with a background in operations, training, and franchising. With a background in industrial-organizational psychology, he made a name for himself opening concepts in non-traditional and international locations.

Imperial Brands

Rob Norris, head of Altadis U.S.A., transferred to Fontem Ventures as general manager of Canada. Altadis U.S.A. is a unit of Tabacalera USA, Imperial Brands' premium cigar division in the United States. Fontem Ventures is another, separate Imperial Brands company. With the Norris transfer, Paul Waller, head of sales for Altadis, and Oliver Hyams, head of trade marketing for Altadis, will report directly to Tabacalera USA's President and CEO Javier Estades.

Insite360

Anthony Rodriguez, senior business development, joined Insite360, a Veeder-Root company and global provider of fuel analytics, environmental compliance and logistics software. Rodriguez brings a wide skill set in business development, back-office ERP solutions, and fuel industry knowledge. He is a volunteer with several petroleum industry organizations and is the incoming chairman of the Wranglers Council for the Texas Food and Fuel Association.