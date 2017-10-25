People on the Move: Changes at the Top

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

Empire Petroleum Partners LLC

Rocky Dewbre has taken the reins as CEO of Empire Petroleum Partners. Prior to joining Empire, he served on the board of directors of CST Brands in 2016 and 2017, as executive vice president-Channel Operations for Sunoco LP in 2014 and 2015, and as president and CEO of Susser Petroleum Partners from 1992-2014.

Prior to joining Susser, Dewbre worked for Atlantic Richfield as an internal auditor and Deloitte & Touche as an auditor.

"Rocky brings a great deal of experience in the fuel distribution and convenience store industries to Empire and will lead the company's profitable growth on both segments as we continue to build on our strong platform," said Nandit Gandhi, chairman of the board for Empire. "Rocky will be a great addition to our already strong management team at Empire, and we look forward to continuing to grow the company under his leadership."

Fintech

Fintech promoted Tad Phelps to president of Financial Information Technologies LLC on Oct. 1. As president, he will have responsibility for the company’s overall operations and report directly to CEO Scott Riley.

Prior to Fintech, Phelps was with NCR for 16-plus years including the past 4-plus years as the vice president and global general manager for NCR’s Hospitality, Travel & Entertainment divisions.

Preceding this role, he had the following positions at Radiant Systems, which was acquired by NCR in late 2011: vice president of the Americas, vice president of sales and marketing, and managing director of sales for North America.

Before joining Radiant Systems he spent 15 years in the foodservice industry with AFC Enterprises, General Mills and PepsiCo Food Service.

Gas Station TV

Gas Station TV (GSTV) named Sean McCaffrey as its new president and CEO. McCaffrey succeeds David Leider, GSTV's co-founder and CEO of nearly 12 years, who grew the company to a national presence and is now launching a new venture.

McCaffrey spent more than 20 years in the media industry, working in a variety of senior sales, partnership and leadership roles across a number of markets and regions. Formerly executive vice president, National Client Strategy & Partnerships at Clear Channel Outdoor, he has a proven track record of delivering value for leading national and global advertiser partners.

Kellogg Co.

Kellogg Co.'s board of directors unanimously elected Steven A. Cahillane as CEO effective Oct. 2 as John A. Bryant retired from the position.

Cahillane most recently served as president and CEO of The Nature's Bounty Co., a leading health and wellness business — a role he held since 2014. Cahillane also joined the company's board. Bryant will continue as executive chairman of the board until March 15, at which time Cahillane will assume the role of chairman and CEO.

"It has been my pleasure to serve as the CEO of Kellogg Company over the past seven years," Bryant said. "I am even more confident in the future of our company today than at any other time in my 20 years with Kellogg. I've decided that the time is right to hand over the reins to a new leader who can continue the transformation of this great company.

Prior to Nature's Bounty, Cahillane spent seven years with The Coca-Cola Co., most recently serving as president of Coca-Cola Americas. Other roles there included president and CEO of the Coca-Cola Refreshments business, president of Coca-Cola Enterprises in North America, and president of Coca-Cola Enterprises in Europe.

Cahillane previously spent eight years with AB lnBev, the world's largest brewing company, in various senior leadership roles including chief commercial officer.

Reddy Ice

Deborah Conklin has been appointed CEO of Reddy Ice Holdings Inc. and Reddy Ice Corp. She was also elected to the board of directors of Reddy Ice. Bill Corbin will continue in the role of executive chairman and as the chairman of the board.

Conklin has served as president of Reddy Ice since February. Prior to joining Reddy, she was managing director of Centerbridge Partners LP Portfolio Operations Team.

SPAR Group Inc.

SPAR Group Inc. appointed Christiaan M. Olivier as president and CEO, and a member of its board of directors, effective Sept. 5. As CEO, he will be responsible for the company’s global strategy and operations.

Olivier has spent more than 25 years as a retail executive He most recently served as president of Retail Activation at Diversified Agency Services, Omnicom Group. Olivier also served as president of Advantage Sales and Marketing, as well as CEO of Smollan Group.