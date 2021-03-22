People on the Move: CITGO, Alto-Shaam, Growth Energy, Love's, NATSO & Parker's

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

Alto-Shaam

Alto-Shaam hired John Ulrich as vice president of National Accounts. In his new position, Ulrich is responsible for the strategic development and tactical execution of Alto-Shaam's targeted regional and national chain and multi-unit account growth.

Additionally, he will focus on delivering growth through selling the existing portfolio and supporting the chain requirements for customization of Alto-Shaam products in conjunction with product management, engineering and marketing.

Prior to joining Alto-Shaam, he worked as vice president of Key Accounts for Rational. As an active industry leader, he continues to serve on committees for the Society for Hospitality and Foodservice Management and the North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers

Alto-Shaam also appointed two experienced business development managers to assume newly created United States regional positions.

Bill Rodgers was promoted to manager of Regional Key Accounts, East, and Ryan Hansen was promoted to manage the Central region. In their new roles, Hansen and Rodgers will identify, develop and manage sales relationships with key accounts in their respective regions.

Rodgers has more than 20 years of experience in sales, and previously worked as Alto-Shaam's government sales manager and business development manager – Northeast. He will continue to support government accounts in his new role. Hansen joined the company in 2018 and also served as business development manager.

CITGO Petroleum Corp.

The CITGO Petroleum Corp. board of directors named Jose R. Pocaterra to the board, replacing Edgar Rincon who remains CITGO's chief operating officer and executive vice president.

Pocaterra has held several positions in financial and planning for Sincrudos de Oriente (SINCOR), a joint venture between Petróleos de Venezuela, TOTAL and EQUINOR for the extra-heavy oil development operations in the Orinoco Belt in Venezuela, initially at the Upgraded Division and then in the corporate offices in charge of the Budget and Financial Control area.

He also has held managerial positions in the manufacturing sector in other private companies.

Growth Energy

Dave Vander Griend returned to Growth Energy's board of directors.

Vander Griend, a co-founder of Growth Energy, is the CEO of ICM, a current Growth Energy member that provides innovative technologies, solutions, and services to sustain agriculture and to advance renewable energy, including ethanol. He is also the president of Urban Air Initiative.

Vander Griend grew up on a farm in Iowa and learned early on how farming affects both rural communities and the global economy. After working in the ethanol industry since the 1970s, he and his brother Dennis founded ICM in 1995 with the goal of advancing renewable energy using efficient, streamlined methods that sustain agriculture and reduce waste.