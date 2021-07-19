People on the Move: CITGO, Foxtrot, Loop Neighborhood Markets, Paytronix & StrasGlobal

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

CITGO petroleum corp.

CITGO appointed Steven Scarpino as the company's new chief compliance & ethics officer, overseeing all facets of the company's existing compliance and ethics program. This position was previously part of the responsibilities of Jack Lynch, the company's vice president, Legal and Government Affairs.

Scarpino comes to CITGO from BP, where he served as director, Ethics and Compliance, Global Programs from 2009 to 2021. Prior to BP, he held roles at NCR Corp., AT&T GIS, and Greyhound Lines Inc.

Eby-Brown LLC

Paul Young joined Eby-Brown LLC, a division of Performance Food Group, as a corporate chef. Trained at Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Academy, and a featured finalist on Food Network's show "The Next Food Network Star-Season 6," Young brings with him culinary expertise and more than 20 years foodservice experience. He has worked on teams at Reinhart Foodservice and Kilcoy Global Foods, as well as in variety of culinary positions with Chicago-area restaurants.

He hosted the show "Stove Tots" on FYI network and is published in the "Next Food Network Star Cookbook," produced by Food Network.

Most recently, Young served as an area manager with Performance Food Group, working hand-in-hand with customers and vendors to develop new menus, sample new products, and bring innovative items to local markets to meet customer needs.

Foxtrot

Foxtrot expanded its private label arm with the addition of two senior hires. Mitch Madoff joined as senior vice president of Private Label and Supply Chain and Tae Strain joined as corporate executive chef.

Madoff comes to Foxtrot with an expansive knowledge of the private label space, having previously worked at Whole Foods Market for the past 20 years. As vice president of Exclusive Brands, he managed some of the most well-known and profitable brands for the company. A long-time food industry veteran and a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, he brings a culinary eye to his new role which will be leading the growth of the company’s private label division.

This summer, with Madoff at the helm, Foxtrot will launch its own line of ice creams.

As corporate executive chef, Strain will lead the recipe development of private label items and that of "Meals by Foxtrot," a menu of grab-and-go breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack offerings. Strain brings more than 15 years of diverse cooking experience in James Beard award-winning and Michelin recognized restaurants.

Growth Energy

Michael Lorenz joined Growth Energy as senior vice president of Market Development.

Lorenz brings extensive knowledge of petroleum refining, international oil trading and supply and wholesale and retail gasoline/diesel marketing to the company. Most recently, he served more than 20 years as executive vice president, Petroleum Supply, for Sheetz Inc. where he oversaw the fuel supply for 600 stores in six states and initiated the company's first renewable and alternative fuels program.

He previously held positions at ExxonMobil and Mobil Oil Corp., including two stints abroad in the Netherlands and England.

IRI

Kirk Perry took the lead as president and CEO of IRI. The former president of Google's Global Client & Agency Solutions also took a seat on IRI's board of directors. Perry succeeded Andrew Appel, who has successfully led a transformation of IRI for nearly a decade. Appel will remain an advisor to the company and member of the board.

Perry joins IRI from Google, where he has served in his most recent role since 2013. In that role, he was responsible for driving Google's global revenue with the world's largest advertisers and advertising agencies, helping the company's biggest global partners grow their businesses more effectively and efficiently.

Prior to joining Google, Perry spent more than two decades at Procter & Gamble (P&G) in leadership and marketing roles, including most recently as president of P&G Global Family Care. He also served as vice president of P&G U.S. Operations and North America Marketing.