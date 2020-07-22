People on the Move: Clif Bar, GetUpside, Marathon Petroleum, TravelCenters of America & Weigel's

Essentia Water

Essentia Water's founder and CEO Ken Uptain elected Scott Miller, former CEO of Tampico Beverages Inc., to succeed him as the company's CEO, following his decision to move into an executive chairman role. The leadership changes took effect on June 1.

Miller brings more than 30 years of experience in the beverage industry to Essentia. In his 15 years at Tampico Beverages, he led the company through innovative product expansions, provided global strategic insight, and built a strong executive leadership team along with a culture of empowerment. Other brands he has worked with include Pepsi, Snapple, Gatorade and Dr. Pepper, among several others.

Ferrero USA Inc.

Michael Zacharias joined Ferrero USA Inc., part of Ferrero Group, as vice president, Trade Marketing and Category Management, USA. In this new role, Zacharias leads trade marketing, category management and shopper marketing for Ferrero's portfolio. He reports to James Klein, Ferrero chief customer officer, Ferrero USA.

Zacharias comes to Ferrero from Anheuser-Busch, where he spent the entirety of his career. Most recently, he served as vice president of sales for the company's northeast region. Throughout his tenure with the company, he held other corporate leadership positions, including stints as vice president of trade marketing and group director of revenue management.

GetUpside

GetUpside is expanding its fuel and convenience store team with the addition of Meredith Sadlowski. She is a senior business development executive with extensive experience in the downstream oil and gas industry. In her new role, she will manage all activity and growth related to GetUpside's fuel and convenience store business, which already drives $1 billion in commerce through the platform.

Prior to GetUpside, Sadlowski worked with the Carlyle Group of companies as a chief commercial officer in the infrastructure energy fund and spent more than a decade in various roles at Gulf Oil, including senior vice president of Branded Sales and Marketing.

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) elected John P. Surma to serve as non-executive chairman of the board. In addition, the board elected MPC President and CEO Michael J. Hennigan to serve as a member of the board.

Surma, a member of the MPC board of directors since 2011, retired as CEO of United States Steel Corp. in September 2013 and as executive chairman in December 2013. He is a member of the boards of directors of MPLX GP LLC, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. and Trane Technologies plc.

Hennigan assumed his role as president and CEO of MPC in March. He also serves as president and CEO of the general partner of MPC's sponsored master limited partnership, MPLX LP. Prior to joining MPLX in 2017, he was president of crude, NGL and refined products of the general partner of Energy Transfer Partners LP.

Pixotine Products

Larry Glass joined Pixotine Products as key account manager. Glass has extensive experience in the industry, and was previously a senior sales executive with U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co and Altria Group Inc. for more than 27 years from 1982 to 2009.